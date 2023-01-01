About Cookies on This Site

NANOCELL SPORTS

Una vista desde arriba de un estadio de fútbol.

NanoCell Sport.Rendimiento digno del jugador del partido.

Haz que el estadio cobre vida en tu casa con todo lo que necesitas para disfrutar del ambiente de los partidos.

El secreto del deporte puro.

Un televisor para grandes juegos.

Acércate aun más a la acción con una pantalla ultra grande. Cada jugada es más realista que nunca cuando se ve con la inmersión imperturbable de un televisor LG NanoCell.

Una imagen móvil de tres personas viendo béisbol en un gran televisor montado en la pared. A medida que te desplazas de izquierda a derecha, la pantalla se hace más grande.
Una imagen móvil de tres personas viendo béisbol en un gran televisor montado en la pared. A medida que te desplazas de izquierda a derecha, la pantalla se hace más grande.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Consistencia de color 100%

Una experiencia increíble el día del partido.

El procesador analiza el tipo de contenido (películas, deportes, animación o estándar) y ajusta automáticamente la imagen y el sonido para adaptarse mejor al género.

Un gran televisor de pantalla plana montado en una pared gris. La pantalla muestra a dos jugadores de fútbol en pleno partido.

*Certificado por Interteck que el 100% de la consistencia del color medido a CIE DE2000 con 18 patrones de color Macbeth con ángulo de visión ±30°.
*La consistencia de color del 100% no es compatible con el modelo NANO85 de 50 pulgadas. Es compatible con todos los demás tamaños del modelo NANO85 y todos los tamaños de los modelos NANO90, NANO95 y NANO99. Todos los modelos que son compatibles con la consistencia de color del 100% cuentan con la certificación de Intertek.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Haz de cada juego un juego en casa.

Conecta fácilmente los altavoces bluetooth para disfrutar de una auténtica experiencia de sonido envolvente inalámbrico. Toda la acción suena más rica y realista y lleva el ambiente de los grandes juegos a tu sala.

5 personas reunidas frente a un televisor de pantalla plana montado en la pared viendo un partido de fútbol.

*Dispositivos compatibles: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5).
*Los altavoces se venden por separado.

Alerta de deportes

Nunca más vuelvas a perderte un partido.

Sports Alert te notifica antes, durante y después de los partidos. No tendrás que preocuparte por perderte las mejores jugadas de tus equipos favoritos, incluso cuando estás mirando otro contenido.

Un hombre y una mujer están sentados detrás de una mesa de café y frente a un televisor de pared que muestra un partido de fútbol.

*Los deportes y las ligas compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
*No disponible en Rusia.

Motion Pro

Mantente al día con toda la acción.

La avanzada tecnología de control del movimiento reduce el desenfoque del movimiento para ofrecer una acción más fluida y una experiencia visual más clara, incluso durante las prácticas de deportes rápidos.

Una mujer jugando al tenis. La escena se repite: la izquierda la muestra en un televisor convencional con movimiento borroso y la derecha la muestra en un televisor LG NanoCell con imágenes nítidas y claras.

*En comparación con los televisores UHD de LG convencionales sin tecnología NanoCell.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

