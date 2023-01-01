About Cookies on This Site

TV-Alpha7-01-Intro-Desktop

Procesador Inteligente α7 Gen2 con AI

* Las funciones anteriores se crean mediante el uso de la tecnología AI de aprendizaje profundo, para mejorar la calidad de la imagen y el sonido.
* El TV convencional que se menciona en este contenido se basa en los modelos anteriores de LG y las imágenes son simuladas.

Calidad de imagen mejorada

El Procesador Inteligente α7 (Alpha 7) de Segunda Generación, que adquirió millones de contenidos, reconoce la calidad de los contenidos originales. Optimiza la claridad, la nitidez, los detalles y el brillo con un algoritmo de IA de aprendizaje profundo, al analizar las luces del ambiente y el contenido.

* La función de optimización del entorno está limitada al contenido HDR.

TV-Alpha7-04-AI-Picture-Desktop-V01

Imagen AI

El Procesador Inteligente α7 de Segunda Generación reconoce la calidad del contenido original y optimiza su claridad y nitidez.

TV-Alpha7-05-AI-Brightness-Desktop

Brillo AI

El sensor de luz detecta la luz ambiente, y el procesador inteligente α7 de Segunda Generación optimiza de forma automática el brillo de la imagen para mantener una imagen brillante y nítida independientemente de la iluminación.

Calidad de sonido reinventada

El Procesador Inteligente α7 de Segunda Generación optimiza el sonido por género de audio al identificar la voz, el efecto y la frecuencia.
Además, la tecnología de reconocimiento espacial ayuda a ofrecer un sonido equilibrado para adaptarse a tu espacio.

TV-Alpha7-07-AI-Sound-Desktop

Sonido AI

El Procesador Inteligente α7 de Segunda Generación analiza la fuente de audio para proporcionar un sonido óptimo según el tipo de contenido. También mezcla el sonido de canal 2.0 al sonido envolvente virtual de 5.1.

Sintonización de sonido AI

Obtén el mejor sonido sin importar cómo esté organizada tu habitación ni dónde estés sentado. Con la tecnología que reconoce tu lugar de observación, puedes disfrutar plenamente del sonido optimizado.

*Esta función está disponible al activar la sintonización de sonido con un toque en el modo de configuración de sonido.