El televisor LG QNED MiniLED montado contra una pared gris. La pantalla muestra un primer plano de las hojas de una planta grande en diferentes tonos de verde, azul y rojo.

Unas vistas que son sencillamente impresionantes.

Mejora tu inmersión y aumenta tu espacio con un televisor que tiene aspecto asombroso tanto encendido como apagado.

Diseño elegante que logra un acabado sofisticado.

El LG QNED Mini LED está diseñado para quitar el aliento. Optimizado para montar en la pared con un diseño súper delgado, hasta nuestro televisor de pantalla ultra grande de 86 pulgadas se puede colgar prácticamente al ras de la pared para mejorar de manera ingeniosa tu decoración interior.

 

Dos imágenes de un televisor de pantalla plana grande montado en una pared en interiores modernos. Las pantallas muestran escenas de la naturaleza.

*Dependiendo del entorno de instalación, puede haber un pequeño espacio entre el televisor y la pared.

Diseñado a la perfección desde adentro hacia afuera.

*El producto real puede variar.
*Los altavoces se venden por separado.

Cinematográfica en todo sentido.

La pantalla de cine del LG QNED Mini LED está diseñada para una inmersión excepcional. La pantalla ultra grande y minimalista con biseles maximiza tu contenido para que disfrutes de una experiencia de visualización fascinante.

 

Televisor de pantalla plana grande montado contra una pared frente a un ventanal que va del piso al techo. Hay una pequeña planta sobre una mesa baja frente al televisor.

¿Crees que has encontrado tu televisor perfecto?

Mejora tu rutina de estudio con el televisor LG QNED Mini LED.

Tres imágenes del televisor LG QNED Mini LED usado en distintas situaciones. Desde arriba hacia abajo: clase en línea, reunión virtual y fiesta en el hogar.

Mejora tu flujo de trabajo con el televisor LG QNED Mini LED.

Diviértete con estilo con el televisor LG QNED Mini LED.

