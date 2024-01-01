Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Transmite una variedad de
canales. Gratis.

El servicio de streaming exclusivo de LG, LG Channels, pone a tu alcance una amplia selección de canales en vivo y bajo demanda de forma gratuita.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.
**El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Un ícono de una mano que sostiene una tarjeta de crédito tiene una barra y el texto "No payment" debajo. El ícono de una suscripción en un TV tiene una barra diagonal y el texto "No subscription" debajo. El ícono de un decodificador tiene una barra diagonal y el texto "No set-top" debajo.

Suscripción gratuita

Sin costo. Sin contrato. Sin cables.

Todo lo que necesitas hacer es sintonizar y comenzar a mirar sin preocuparte por costos ocultos o instalar un decodificador.

Un LG TV tiene una superposición de la programación de TV televisión que se muestra sobre el programa de TV que se está reproduciendo actualmente.

Canales en vivo

Busca tu próximo programa fácilmente y sin pausas

Explora una amplia selección de programas en vivo en los LG Channels y encuentra tu próximo programa sin pausar ni cambiar de canal a través de la interfaz fácil de usar.

Tus programas de TV favoritos te están esperando

Los servicios de streaming y aplicaciones de TV más interesantes en tu LG TV.

Aplicaciones para todos los aspectos de la vida

Experimenta juegos, aprendizaje, ejercicio y compras directamente en LG TV.

