Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la TV hecha para ti con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote and Quick Card.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot y AI Voice recognition solo se proporcionan en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

****Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año, un TV nuevo
durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas características y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Upgrade 1" hasta "Upgrade 4".

Con el webOS Re:New Program, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones en cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual al momento de la compra.

*El webOS Re:New Program admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el cronograma de actualización varía desde fin de mes hasta comienzos de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Mi perfil

Tu espacio está
dedicado a ti

Con My Profile, puedes crear fácilmente un perfil para cada miembro de la familia. Todos obtienen una pantalla de inicio personal, con recomendaciones personalizadas de contenido.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.

***Se pueden crear y mostrar 10 perfiles en la pantalla de inicio.

Tarjeta rápida

Toma un atajo
a tus favoritos

Solo un clic. Quick Card te lleva a donde quieras en un segundo, ya sea tu centro de juegos, tus listas de reproducción favoritas o tu oficina en casa.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

Sports Portal

Un espacio para los
amantes del deporte

Sports Alert

No vuelvas a perder un gol

Configura una alerta deportiva para tus equipos favoritos y reciba recordatorios sobre los próximos juegos, alertas sobre goles y puntajes finales a medida que ocurren.

Sports Mode

Goles y pases, precisos y claros

Cambia a Sports Mode para obtener una imagen adaptada a los deportes con el brillo, el contraste, la acústica y la acción fluida adecuados.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El servicio y la liga admitidos pueden variar según la región y el país.

***Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

****La Sports Alert Function solo está disponible para equipos y jugadores registrados a través de My Team. 

Multivisualización

Multiplica tu visualización, multiplica tu diversión

Cuando una pantalla no sea suficiente, divídela en 2 a 4 segmentos. Utiliza tu TV como monitor dual para tu PC o agrega más pantalla para buscar en la web y mirar en PiP

al mismo tiempo.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

***La compatibilidad con el modo de 2 pantallas/4 pantallas varía según el modelo y el país. (El modo de pantalla 3 y 4 solo está disponible con las series M4 y G4).

AI Picture Wizard

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

*AI Picture Wizard está disponible en OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Siempre listo

Tu asistente siempre está listo
para servir

Incluso cuando tu TV esté apagado, solicita información como la hora, el clima, alertas deportivas y actualizaciones de Google Calendar. Tu asistente siempre está listo para ayudar.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas. 

**La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, y 86NANO80.

Un LG Magic Remote con el botón circular del medio, mientras una luz violeta de neón emana alrededor del botón para resaltarlo. Una señal rosa proviene del control remoto con una burbuja de texto rosa sobre el LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

La magia está
en tus manos

Libérate de las limitaciones de botones anticuados. El LG Magic Remote desbloquea la funcionalidad inteligente de tu LG TV con un clic, desplazamiento o mediante el AI Voice Recognition que cambia el canal o recomienda contenido cuando hablas por el micrófono.

*El soporte, las funciones y las características del Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma admitido, incluso para el mismo modelo.

**Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

***El AI Voice Recognition solo se proporciona en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

Un LG TV muestra la imagen de una mujer y un perro en un campo vasto. En la parte inferior de la pantalla, se muestra el texto "Recomendar nuevas palabras clave cada vez que presione el botón del micrófono en el control remoto" junto a un gráfico circular de color rosa y violeta. Las barras rosas muestran las siguientes palabras clave: Películas con perros, animación de Dog Show, Documentary, Relaxation, Animal animation. Frente al LG TV, el LG Magic Remote apunta hacia el TV con círculos concéntricos de color púrpura neón alrededor del botón del micrófono. Al lado del control remoto, se muestra un gráfico de un dedo presionando un botón y el texto "Short press".

AI Concierge

Tus favoritos a tu servicio

AI Concierge te conoce a través de tu historial de búsqueda y recomienda contenido y palabras clave preestablecidas, incluidas 'For you', 'Recommended', 'Trending now', y 'Tips'.

*'Para tus palabras clave" en AI Concierge solo pueden proporcionarse en países que admitan NLP en su lengua materna.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Las imágenes de antes y después de un LG TV se muestran una al lado de la otra. La pantalla Antes tiene una imagen oscura con una ventana emergente para AI Help Desk. El usuario escribe en el chat, "Screen is dark". La respuesta dice: "Hola, parece que hay un problema con la pantalla. Lo resolveré rápidamente. Al optimizar la configuración de la pantalla, puedes mirar en una pantalla más brillante y clara". El usuario hace clic en el botón Optimizar. La pantalla Después tiene una imagen más brillante y clara. La ventana emergente del chat de AI Help Desk dice: "Optimización de la configuración de pantalla". Modo de imagen = vívido. Ahorro de energía = máx. Reducir la luz azul = encendido. La optimización de la configuración está completa".

Accesibilidad

AI Chatbot hace que la TV sea más accesible para nosotros

LG TV es para todos con asistencia inteligente del AI Chatbot integrado y menús de acceso rápido que le permiten controlar fácilmente todas las configuraciones de accesibilidad de tu TV.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**El servicio puede variar según región y país.

***Se requiere una conexión a Internet.

****AI Chatbot solo se proporciona en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

Compartir habitación a habitación

Mueve tu entretenimiento a cualquier lugar

Muévete de habitación y continúa donde lo dejaste. Compartir habitación a habitación te permite ver la TV de tu sala de estar y el periférico conectado a ella desde tu dormitorio con solo una simple indicación de voz.

*Solo se pueden sincronizar TV conectados al mismo AP WiFi.

**El servicio admitido puede variar según la región y el país, y el periférico admitido puede ser diferente.

***Las compatibilidades de envío y recepción varían según los diferentes modelos. 

****Los modelos de TV capaces de enviar contenido son LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4 y C4, y LG QNED95Q y QNED99T.

*****Todos los Smart TV LG lanzados a partir de 2020 son capaces de recibir contenido. 

Home Hub

Controla tu hogar inteligente desde un solo lugar

Home Hub permite un control perfecto de tu ecosistema inteligente desde tu TV, incluidos dispositivos móviles, barras de sonido e IoT como iluminación inteligente, calefacción, ventilación y aire acondicionado, etc.

*LG es compatible vía Wi-Fi con los dispositivos ’Matter’. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter deberá realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

**El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con el procesador AI alpha 9 y puede variar según los productos y las regiones. Puede variar según productos y regiones.

***Es posible que el servicio Chromecast Built-in aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS.

Un LG TV montado en la pared de una sala de estar, que muestra un león y un cachorro de león. Un hombre sentado en primer plano con un teléfono inteligente en la mano muestra la misma imagen de leones. Un gráfico de tres barras curvas de color rojo neón se muestra justo encima del teléfono inteligente que apunta hacia el TV.

Conectividad móvil

Transmite tus aplicaciones directamente a tu TV

Mira contenido desde tu iPhone o dispositivo Android en la pantalla de tu LG TV sin esfuerzo con Apple AirPlay y

Chromecast integrados.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

***Compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Chromecast Built-in y puede variar según la región y el idioma.

****LG es compatible vía Wi-Fi con los dispositivos Matter. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con 'Matter' pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter deberá realizarse a través de la aplicación móvil ThinQ. 

*****Es posible que el servicio Chromecast Built-in aún no esté disponible en el momento de la compra de OLED CS4, pero podrá disfrutar del servicio después de instalar las actualizaciones de software webOS. 

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4 y B4 colocados uno junto a otro en línea sobre a un fondo negro con espirales de colores. El distintivo “World's No. 1 OLED TV for 11 Years” también aparece en la imagen. Un aviso legal que dice: "Original: Omdia. Envíos de unidades, 2013-2023. Los resultados no cuentan con la aprobación de LG Electronics. Confiar en estos resultados es a cuenta y riesgo del tercero. Visite https://www.omdia.com/ para conocer más detalles".

NUEVOS MODELOS LG OLED

Tras 11 años, sigue en la cima

