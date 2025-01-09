Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV 55'' NANO80 + ¡32LQ600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

TV 55'' NANO80 + ¡32LQ600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!

TV 55'' NANO80 + ¡32LQ600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!

55NANO32.ESPR
()
  • bundle image
  • Front view
  • side view
  • back view
  • front view
  • side view
  • right view
  • rear view
bundle image
Front view
side view
back view
front view
side view
right view
rear view

Características principales

  • 4K NANOCELL
  • 4K Procesador AI α5 Gen7
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • Procesador AI α5 Gen5
  • webOS 22
  • LQ ThinQ AI: Inteligencia Artificial
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal del modelo de TV LG 32LQ630BPSA Full HD con logo del producto

32LQ600BPSA

TV LG 32" HD Smart TV webOS22 HDR

Vista frontal del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80

55NANO80TSA

55" LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2024
Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente el color más puro

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Colores puros en auténtica resolución 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores resaltan y la claridad nítida crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Experimenta un gran entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Personalización de IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

LG TV montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Imagen de unos vasos de cristal en distintos colores y con colores brillantes.

Un paso más en los TVs HD

Estos televisores son capaces de ofrecer una gran precisión de tonos y colores gracias a su sistema de retroiluminación Direct LED.
Imagen mejorada de un árbol y una puesta de sol, gracias al Procesador Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5
Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5

Mejorando tu experiencia audiovisual.

El Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5 identifica el movimiento de objetos para escalar y simular un Sonido Surround de 5.1 canales.Además, son compatibles con formatos HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG y HDR HGiG.Disfruta de una experiencia audiovisual completa.

Alertas deportivas

Nunca más te perderás un partido.

*Los deportes y ligas compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.

Optimizador y panel de juego.

El Optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos, mientras que el panel de juego te permite acceder rápidamente a tus controles actuales.

HGiG

La asociación de LG con HGiG permite ofrecer los gráficos que mejor combinan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento del TV.

*Las asociaciones pueden diferir según el país.
*El optimizador y panel de juegos en la nube estará disponible a partir de la segunda mitad de 2022.
*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Google Assistant puede no estar disponible en algunos idiomas y países/regiones.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen5

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

18W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

716 x 424 x 82,0

Peso del televisor sin soporte

3,68

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Resolución de Pantalla

HD (1,366 x 768)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen5

Escalador AI

Escalador de Resolución

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Quad

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

2023

Versión del Procesador

α5

Memoria RAM

1.0GB

Memoria de almacenamiento

4GB

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 22

Alerta Deportes

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Activo

Control Magic Remote

Activo

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

2023

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

18W

Afinación acústica de IA

Activo

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

716 x 424 x 82,0

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

716 x 474 x 194

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

800 x 520 x 128

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

673 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

3,68

Peso del televisor con soporte

3,74

Peso del embalaje

5,44

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

100 x 100

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM, como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 235 x 715 x 57,5

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,0

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 235 x 715 x 57,5

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 235 x 780 x 230

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 360 x 810 x 162

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

948 x 230

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

14,1

Peso del embalaje

18,9

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda