Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!

TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!

65UT7343.ESPR
()
  • Front view
  • Front view
  • LG TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!, 65UT7343.ESPR
  • Right view
  • LG TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!, 65UT7343.ESPR
  • LG TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!, 65UT7343.ESPR
  • Front view
  • Right view
  • Back view
Front view
Front view
LG TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!, 65UT7343.ESPR
Right view
LG TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!, 65UT7343.ESPR
LG TV 65'' UT7300 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!, 65UT7343.ESPR
Front view
Right view
Back view

Características principales

  • 4K UHD
  • 4K Procesador AI α5 Gen7
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • LG ThinQ AI: Inteligencia Artificial
  • Pantalla FHD
  • Procesador AI α5 Gen6
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos

43LR6000PSA

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024
Vista frontal de LG UHD TV, UT73 con texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:New Program en pantalla

65UT7300PSA

65" LG UHD AI UT73 4K Smart TV 2024
En el LG UHD TV aparecen muchos globos de distintos colores.

Todos los detalles a la vista

Ultra HD aporta viveza a cada color. Vea imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumina los detalles

Entra en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda aparece "SDR" y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Experimenta un gran entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.
El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año TV nueva durante 5 años

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El webOS Re:New Program admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el webOS Re:New Program es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos lanzados en 2022, incluidos todos los modelos OLED y 8K QNEDs, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023, incluidos los modelos UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas de las actualizaciones de las funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

Una obra de arte en forma de burbuja con textura de cristal coloreada con azul-gris, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un TV LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad

Full HD da vida al color natural. Disfruta de fantásticos detalles en cada escena en una Smart TV de 43".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los pequeños detalles.

Entra en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experimente cada momento con más realismo

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuitos coloridos que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

webOS 23

Sintoniza con la mejor experiencia televisiva

Descubre una TV diseñada para ti, con Mi Perfil, Tarjeta Rápida y AI Concierge.

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día, y solo se proporcionan en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicable a modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD/FHD fabricados en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 446 x 834 x 80,8

Peso del televisor sin soporte

17,1

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Listo (Magic Remote requerido)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si (LG ThinQ app.)

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Listo (Magic Remote requerido)

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Listo (Magic Remote requerido)

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 446 x 834 x 80,8

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 446 x 905 x 341

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 960 x 164

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 319 x 352

Peso del televisor sin soporte

17,1

Peso del televisor con soporte

17,3

Peso del embalaje

23,3

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

400 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda