TV 65'' UT8050 + ¡43LR600 A MITAD DE PRECIO!

65UT8043.ESPR
()
Características principales

  • 4K UHD
  • 4K Procesador AI α5 Gen7
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • Pantalla FHD
  • Procesador AI α5 Gen6
  • HDR10 Pro
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos

43LR6000PSA

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024
Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD, UT80 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re: Nuevo Programa en pantalla.

65UT8050PSB

65" LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV 2024

En un TV LG UHD se muestra un largo tramo de suelo de madera noble de colores vibrantes.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:Nuevo Programa

webOS Re:Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas funciones y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

Tu TV sabe lo que amas

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

**Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de red.

***Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

****Las funciones, los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles anteriores pueden variar según el país y el momento del lanzamiento. La palabra clave 'For you' en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admitan NLP en su idioma nativo. 

*****Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día. 

*****+*La función Always Ready está disponible con LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 y 86NANO80.

Una obra de arte en forma de burbuja con textura de cristal coloreada con azul-gris, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un TV LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad

Full HD da vida al color natural. Disfruta de fantásticos detalles en cada escena en una Smart TV de 43".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los pequeños detalles.

Entra en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experimente cada momento con más realismo

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuitos coloridos que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para ofrecer una experiencia de inmersión más profunda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

**Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y al momento del lanzamiento.

***La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.

****La "palabra clave para ti" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

*****Las palabras clave recomendadas varían según la aplicación en primer plano y la hora.

******Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

Todas las especificaciones

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 454 x 838 x 57,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21,4

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 454 x 838 x 57,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 454 x 906 x 269

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 201 x 269

Peso del televisor sin soporte

21,4

Peso del televisor con soporte

21,7

Peso del embalaje

27,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

