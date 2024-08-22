Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO TV QNED MiniLED 86" QNED99 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80

COMBO TV QNED MiniLED 86" QNED99 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80

86QNED43NA.ESPR

COMBO TV QNED MiniLED 86" QNED99 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80

  Bundle image
  • Vista frontal de LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 75QNED99TSA con texto de LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, y logo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla.
  • Vista frontal de LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 con texto de LG NanoCell, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla
Bundle image
Vista frontal de LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 75QNED99TSA con texto de LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, y logo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla.
Vista frontal de LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 con texto de LG NanoCell, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla

Características principales

  • 8K QNED MiniLED
  • 8K Procesador AI α9 Gen7
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • 4K NANOCELL
  • 4K Procesador AI α5 Gen7
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80

43NANO80TSA

43" LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2024
Vista frontal de LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 75QNED99TSA con texto de LG QNED MiniLED, 2024, y logo del programa webOS Re:New en la pantalla.

86QNED99TSA

86" LG QNED MiniLED AI QNED99 8K Smart TV 2024
Pantalla LG QNED MiniLED QNED99 con una colorida obra de arte.

Se trata del Nuevo QNED

Color nítido en el magnífico LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y funciones de zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Pantalla de imagen simulada.

Procesador alpha 9 AI 8K Gen7

La inteligencia de QNED mejora tu experiencia televisiva.

El Procesador alpha 9 AI 8K Gen7 de LG con luz verde que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de IA.

Inmersión increíblemente inteligente. Nuestro procesador AI alpha 9 8K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen para sincronizarlos contigo.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Inteligencia que perfecciona la experiencia QNED

Televisor LG montado en una pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista en la pantalla, como gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras y las palabras "Personalización de IA" en la parte superior izquierda. Una mujer agachada afuera en un día soleado frente a los árboles y un cielo azul, y las palabras "AI Picture Pro" arriba a la izquierda. Televisor LG con burbujas y ondas sonoras que se emiten desde la pantalla y llenan el espacio, y la palabra "AI Sound Pro" en la parte superior izquierda.
El logotipo de webOS flota en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio de abajo está iluminado con los colores del logotipo: rojo, naranja y amarillo. Las palabras "webOS Re:New Program" se encuentran debajo del logotipo.

webOS Re:New Program

Todos los años un nuevo TV, por 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas características.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde "webOS 24" hasta "webOS 28". Las flechas que apuntan hacia arriba se encuentran entre los rectángulos, etiquetadas desde "Actualización 1" hasta "Actualización 4".

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el cronograma de actualización varía desde fin de mes hasta comienzos de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente el color más puro

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Una verdadera experiencia de cine

La magia del cine desde la comodidad de tu hogar

Ambiente de sala de cine, recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su verdadero esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para visualizaciones cinematográficas más inmersivas.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un LG TV montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'. 

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Experimenta un gran entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Personalización de IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

LG TV montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

967 x 621 x 200

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 055 x 660 x 142

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

804 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Peso del televisor con soporte

8,9

Peso del embalaje

10,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

8K QNED MiniLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color Pro

Procesador de Imagen

α9 AI Processor 8K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

60W

Sistema de Altavoces

4.2 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 917 x 1 098 x 29,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

54,9

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

8K QNED MiniLED

Resolución de Pantalla

8K (7,680 x 4,320)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Mini LED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color Pro

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

α9 AI Processor 8K Gen7

Escalador AI

α9 AI Super Upscaling 8K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Tecnología Dimming

Precisión Dimming Pro+

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

JUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Control de Voz libre de manos

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Enviador/Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido AI

α AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

60W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

4.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 917 x 1 098 x 29,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 917 x 1 162 x 359

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 115 x 1 215 x 228

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 447 x 359

Peso del televisor sin soporte

54,9

Peso del televisor con soporte

55,9

Peso del embalaje

68,9

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

600 x 400

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

3ea (v 3.0 1ea / v2.0 2ea)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 6)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

