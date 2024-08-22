Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO TV QNED 98" QNED89 + TV FHD 43" LR60

98QNED43LR.ESPR

COMBO TV QNED 98" QNED89 + TV FHD 43" LR60

()
  • Front view of 98QNED89TSA and 43LR6000PSA
  • Front view of 98QNED89TSA
  • Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
  • Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
  • Rear view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
  • Vista frontal del TV LG FHD, LR60
  • Vista frontal del TV LG FHD, LR60
  • Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del TV LG FHD, LR60
  • Vista posterior del TV LG FHD, LR60
Características principales

  • 4K QNED
  • 4K Procesador AI α8
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • Pantalla FHD
  • Procesador AI α5 Gen6
  • HDR10 Pro
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos

43LR6000PSA

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98QNED89TSA

98" LG QNED QNED89 Smart TV 4K 2024

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La inteligencia QNED da vida a la imagen más colosal y nítida

Más información

Nuestro procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen en nuestra pantalla más grande de 98 pulgadas, así que ultragrande sigue siendo sinónimo de ultranítida.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Color del QNED

Colores más vivos y nítidos para una inmersión más intensa

Déjate fascinar por una calidad de imagen increíblemente nítida y colorida, tan grande y vívida como el mundo que te rodea.

*Las QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con la característica QNED Color.

Pantalla cinematográfica

Reduce el bisel, aumenta el tamaño de la pantalla

Disfruta de una visión máxima con un bisel más delgado que te ofrece una inmersión cinematográfica de extremo a extremo.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Una obra de arte en forma de burbuja con textura de cristal coloreada con azul-gris, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un TV LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad

Full HD da vida al color natural. Disfruta de fantásticos detalles en cada escena en una Smart TV de 43".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los pequeños detalles.

Entra en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experimente cada momento con más realismo

El procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para ofrecer una experiencia de inmersión más profunda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

La pantalla de inicio de webOS con un cursor hace clic en la inicial de la esquina superior izquierda y cambia a otro perfil.

Mi Perfil

Explora un centro de TV que es solo tuyo.

Ve solo lo que deseas con un perfil personal, con selecciones especiales para ti. Disfruta de acceso rápido a tus aplicaciones frecuentes y recomendaciones de contenido.

pantalla de inicio de webOS y el cursor hace clic en la tarjeta rápida de juegos y luego en la de deportes, que llevan a pantallas con contenidos relacionados.

Quick Card

Encuentra tus favoritos más rápido.

Ve tu contenido y aplicaciones favoritas más rápido y en un solo lugar. Incluso puedes crear una Quick Card personal para cada perfil de usuario y marcar el contenido que amas.

TV LG FHD y controlremoto. El botón de micrófono del mando a distancia se ilumina y en la pantalla aparecen recomendaciones de palabras clave de búsqueda por voz.
AI Concierge

Explora contenido recomendado para ti

AI Concierge te recomienda nuevo contenido que amarás y palabras clave solo para ti, basándose en tus búsquedas.

*Se puede crear un número ilimitado de perfiles, sin embargo, la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

**Las funciones, menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y al momento del lanzamiento.

***La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región y la serie.

****La "palabra clave para ti" en AI Concierge solo se puede proporcionar en países que admiten NLP en su idioma nativo.

*****Las palabras clave recomendadas varían según la aplicación en primer plano y la hora.

******Las imágenes de la pantalla son simuladas.

