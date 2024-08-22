Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO TV QNED 98" QNED89 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

COMBO TV QNED 98" QNED89 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80

98QNED43NA.ESPR

COMBO TV QNED 98" QNED89 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80

()
  • LG COMBO TV QNED 98" QNED89 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80, 98QNED43NA.ESPR
  • Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
  • Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
  • Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
  • Rear view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
  • Vista frontal de LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 con texto de LG NanoCell, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla
  • Vista frontal del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80
  • Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80
  • Vista posterior del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80
LG COMBO TV QNED 98" QNED89 + TV NANOCELL 43" NANO80, 98QNED43NA.ESPR
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
Rear view of LG QNED TV, QNED89
Vista frontal de LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 con texto de LG NanoCell, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla
Vista frontal del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80
Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80
Vista posterior del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80

Características principales

  • 4K QNED
  • 4K Procesador AI α8
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • 4K NANOCELL
  • 4K Procesador AI α5 Gen7
  • LG ThinQ AI : Inteligencia Artificial
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal del LG NanoCell TV, NANO80

43NANO80TSA

43" LG NanoCell AI NANO80 4K Smart TV 2024
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98QNED89TSA

98" LG QNED QNED89 Smart TV 4K 2024

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La inteligencia QNED da vida a la imagen más colosal y nítida

Más información

Nuestro procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen en nuestra pantalla más grande de 98 pulgadas, así que ultragrande sigue siendo sinónimo de ultranítida.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Color del QNED

Colores más vivos y nítidos para una inmersión más intensa

Déjate fascinar por una calidad de imagen increíblemente nítida y colorida, tan grande y vívida como el mundo que te rodea.

*Las QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con la característica QNED Color.

Pantalla cinematográfica

Reduce el bisel, aumenta el tamaño de la pantalla

Disfruta de una visión máxima con un bisel más delgado que te ofrece una inmersión cinematográfica de extremo a extremo.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Texturas arremolinadas con los colores del arcoíris en un televisor LG NanoCell.

Siente el color más puro

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Experimenta un gran entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

El procesador AI Smart alpha 5 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Personalización de IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

LG TV montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

Una verdadera experiencia de cine

La magia del cine desde la comodidad de tu hogar

Ambiente de sala de cine, recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su verdadero esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para visualizaciones cinematográficas más inmersivas.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un LG TV montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'. 

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K NanoCell

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

967 x 564 x 57,1

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

967 x 621 x 200

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 055 x 660 x 142

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

804 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

8,8

Peso del televisor con soporte

8,9

Peso del embalaje

10,7

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

200 x 200

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

