COMBO TV UHD 98" UT90 + TV HD 32" LQ600B

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

98UT9032LQ.ESPR

  • Front view of bundle image
  • Vista frontal del TV LG UHD, UT90 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla.
  • Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda de LG UHD TV, UT90
  • Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del TV LG UHD, UT90
  • Vista trasera del TV LG UHD, UT90
  • LG TV LG 32 pulgadas; HD Smart TV webOS22 HDR , 32LQ600BPSA
  • Right side view
  • Left side view
  • Rear view
Características principales

  • 4K UHD
  • 4k Procesador AI α8
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • Pantalla HD
  • Procesador AI α5 Gen5
  • HDR10 Pro
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal del modelo de TV LG 32LQ630BPSA Full HD con logo del producto

32LQ600BPSA

TV LG 32" HD Smart TV webOS22 HDR

Vista frontal del TV LG UHD, UT90 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla.

98UT9050PSA

98" LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV 2024

98UT9050PSA

98" LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV 2024

Un túnel cuadrado de colores vibrantes que se estrecha gradualmente hacia la parte posterior, mostrado en un TV LG.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los detalles

Adéntrate en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo, para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:New Program».

webOS RE: Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando añadimos nuevas funciones y comodidades.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con el Programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa, los clientes pueden disfrutar de

cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco

versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El Programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS, y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen los modelos UHD y superiores.

Imagen de unos vasos de cristal en distintos colores y con colores brillantes.

Un paso más en los TVs HD

Estos televisores son capaces de ofrecer una gran precisión de tonos y colores gracias a su sistema de retroiluminación Direct LED.

Alertas deportivas

Nunca más te perderás un partido.

*Los deportes y ligas compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.

HDR10 Pro

La tecnología HDR10 Pro, propia de LG, ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla e intensifica el contenido HDR normal para revelar más detalles y claridad en cada imagen.

Modo Filmmaker

Disfruta de la película tal y como el director pretendía con el modo Filmmaker. Este modo conserva los colores, la configuración y la velocidad de los fotogramas en su estado original, para ofrecer la visión e intención fiel del propio director.

Acceso a tus favoritos

Con acceso directo a los principales servicios de streaming, encuentra los contenidos que más te gustan.

*La suscripción a Netflix no está incluida.
*La disponibilidad de contenido y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción separada para Disney+.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y el Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en lEE.UU. y otros países.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción independiente.
*2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos los derechos reservados. HBO Max se utiliza bajo licencia. Se requiere suscripción a HBO Max.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de suscripción de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para obtener más información.
*La compatibilidad del servicio puede diferir según el país.

Optimizador y panel de juego.

El Optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos, mientras que el panel de juego te permite acceder rápidamente a tus controles actuales.

HGiG

La asociación de LG con HGiG permite ofrecer los gráficos que mejor combinan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento del TV.

*Las asociaciones pueden diferir según el país.
*El optimizador y panel de juegos en la nube estará disponible a partir de la segunda mitad de 2022.
*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Google Assistant puede no estar disponible en algunos idiomas y países/regiones.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen5

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

18W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

716 x 424 x 82,0

Peso del televisor sin soporte

3,68

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

HD

Resolución de Pantalla

HD (1,366 x 768)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI Gen5

Escalador AI

Escalador de Resolución

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Modo Imagen

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Quad

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

2023

Versión del Procesador

α5

Memoria RAM

1.0GB

Memoria de almacenamiento

4GB

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

webOS 22

Alerta Deportes

Si

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Activo

Control Magic Remote

Activo

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

2023

AUDIO

Sonido AI

Sonido AI (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

18W

Afinación acústica de IA

Activo

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

716 x 424 x 82,0

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

716 x 474 x 194

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

800 x 520 x 128

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

673 x 200

Peso del televisor sin soporte

3,68

Peso del televisor con soporte

3,74

Peso del embalaje

5,44

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

100 x 100

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM, como se especifica en HDMI 2.1)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Control remoto estándar

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AAA x 2EA)

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 AI 4K

Escalador AI

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Modo Imagen

4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

AUDIO

Sonido AI

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

40W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

