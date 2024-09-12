Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
86" LG NanoCell NANO80 4K Smart TV 2024

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

86" LG NanoCell NANO80 4K Smart TV 2024
86NANO80TSA

86NANO80TSA

86" LG NanoCell NANO80 4K Smart TV 2024

Vista frontal de LG NanoCell TV, NANO80 con texto de LG NanoCell, 2024 y logotipo de webOS Re:New Program en pantalla
Texturas girando con los colores del arcoíris en un LG NanoCell TV.

Siente el color más puro

Descubre un reino vivo con ricos colores y claridad gracias a la tecnología LG NanoCell.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Colores puros en auténtica resolución 4K

La claridad real expresa una mirada más nítida.

Sumérgete en un vívido mundo 4K, donde los colores resaltan y la claridad nítida crea una impresionante sinfonía visual.

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG TV.

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La inteligencia artificial mejora a cada momento

Inmersión, impulsada por lo que hay dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador AI alpha 8 4K optimiza el audio y la imagen, sumergiéndote más profundamente en cada momento de la acción.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Personalización de IA

Se sincroniza con tu forma de mirar

Una imagen hecha a tu gusto

Selecciona tus imágenes favoritas y AI Picture Wizard creará una imagen adaptada exactamente a tu gusto único entre 85 millones de posibilidades y luego la guardará en tu perfil.

LG TV montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Afinación acústica AI

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta el diseño de tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear una cúpula de sonido a tu alrededor, perfectamente sintonizada con la acústica única de tu habitación.

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante la noche. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Noche

LG TV y LG Soundbar en un espacio moderno durante el día. La imagen en pantalla de la aurora boreal se muestra con los niveles de brillo ideales.

Día

Inteligencia que brilla con cualquier luz

Ya sea de día o de noche, Brightness Control detecta la luz en tu espacio y equilibra la imagen en consecuencia para obtener imágenes nítidas y claras.

AI Picture Pro

Siente un realismo auténtico en cada fotograma

Mejora cada detalle más allá de la realidad

Mira cada imagen con detalles más coloridos, con un contraste mejorado inteligentemente para mejorar la calidad de la imagen.

*Los modelos con procesador alpha 5 (QNED80, NANO80 (excepto 86"), UT90/80/73, LR60) cuentan con Dynamic Tone Mapping.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del paisaje sonoro

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program está sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla, naranja y violeta en la parte inferior.

webOS Re:New Program

Cada año TV nueva durante 5 años

Mantente actualizado con funciones y tecnologías útiles a través de 4 actualizaciones de webOS prometidas durante 5 años.

*El webOS Re:New Program admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el webOS Re:New Program es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

*****Actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos lanzados en 2022, incluidos todos los modelos OLED y 8K QNEDs, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023, incluidos los modelos UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas de las actualizaciones de las funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

 

 

webOS 24

Haz tuya tu experiencia televisiva

Experimenta la TV hecha para ti con My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge y Quick Cards.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub y Sports Categories. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para ti".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo. 

***Aplicado a los modelos OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabricados a partir del año 2023.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Un rinoceronte en un entorno de safari se muestra en un LG TV Ultra Big, montado en la pared marrón de una sala de estar rodeada de muebles modulares de color crema.

Pantalla ultragrande

Aumentar tus emociones

Una pantalla ultragrande transforma todo su entretenimiento en una escala y claridad de gran éxito.

Un control remoto apuntando a un LG TV que muestra la configuración en el lado derecho de la pantalla.

Interfaz BOOM

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede a Interfaz BOOM en el LG TV para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles.

*Soundbar se puede comprar por separado y el Soundbar Mode Control puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente. 

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

****NANO80 es compatible con Soundbar Control.

Tu hogar se vuelve una sala de cine y una sala de juegos

FILMMAKER Mode

Míralo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. FILMMAKER Mode ofrece películas tal como las concibió el director con configuraciones precisas.

Un hombre en un estudio de edición oscuro mirando un LG TV que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay un logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

**FILMMAKER Mode es una marca comercial de UHD Alliance, Inc.

Una verdadera experiencia de cine

La magia del cine desde la comodidad de tu hogar

Ambiente de sala de cine, recreado en casa. HDR10 Pro garantiza que cada película se presente en su verdadero esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para visualizaciones cinematográficas más inmersivas.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un LG TV montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Powerful Gameplay

Sumérgete a toda velocidad en la acción

La reproducción inmersiva HGiG se mantiene fluida a alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantiza que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "WIN!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. Los logotipos de ALLM, eARC y HGiG están colocados en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de las industrias de pantallas de TV y de juegos que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público pautas para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**La compatibilidad con HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controles justo donde los necesitas

No te detengas para usar Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard.

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de juego que aparece sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*Game Dashboard se activa solo cuando tanto “Game Optimizer” como “Game Dashboard” están activados. 

**Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones..

Una imagen de la pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Una pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes a la derecha.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a Boosteroid.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG NanoCell para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con envases ligeros, biológicos y credenciales de sostenibilidad global.

Embalaje de LG NanoCell sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados.

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**El Bottom Bracket del NANO80 está fabricado con plástico reciclado.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K NanoCell

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    Nano Color

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 927 x 1 104 x 59,9

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    45,2

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K NanoCell

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Direct

  • Tasa de Refresco

    120Hz

  • Amplia Gama de Colores

    Nano Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador α8 AI 4K

  • Escalador AI

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

    Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

  • Selección de género AI

    Si (SDR/HDR)

  • Control de Brillo AI

    Si

  • HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Modo Imagen

    4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

JUEGOS

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Si

  • Modo HGIG

    Si

  • Optimizador de Juegos

    Si (Panel de Juego)

  • ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

  • VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

    Si

SMART TV

  • Funciona con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    web OS 24

  • Configuración Familiar

    Si

  • LG ThinQ® AI

    Si

  • Cámara USB Compatible

    Si

  • Siempre Listo

    Si

  • Amazon Alexa

    Si (Incorporado)

  • Navegador Web Completo

    Si

  • Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

    Si

  • Canales LG

    Si

  • Control Magic Remote

    Incorporado

  • Vista múltiple

    Si

  • Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

    Si (Recibidor)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Sonido AI

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Voz clara Pro

    Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

  • WiSA Ready

    Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

  • LG Sonido Sync

    Si

  • Modo audio Compartido

    Si

  • Salida de Audio Simultánea

    Si

  • Conexión Bluetooth Surround

    Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Afinación acústica de IA

    Si

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoz

    Hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Contraste Alto

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Colores invertidos

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

  • Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    1 927 x 1 104 x 59,9

  • Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

    1 927 x 1 167 x 362

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

    2 115 x 1 215 x 228

  • Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

    1 532 x 362

  • Peso del televisor sin soporte

    45,2

  • Peso del televisor con soporte

    45,9

  • Peso del embalaje

    58,4

  • Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

    600 x 400

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Soporte Bluetooth

    Si (v 5.1)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ea

  • Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Entrada HDMI

    4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

  • Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo de energía en espera

    Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Remoto

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Cable de alimentación

    Sí (Attached)

  • Baterías de control remoto

    Si (AA x 2EA)

Qué opina la gente

