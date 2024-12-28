Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
COMBO TV QNED 55'' QNED80 + XG2T.CPERLLK

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

COMBO TV QNED 55'' QNED80 + XG2T.CPERLLK

55QNEDXG2T

COMBO TV QNED 55'' QNED80 + XG2T.CPERLLK

Front side view with bundle
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal del LG QNED TV, QNED80

55QNED80TSA

55" LG QNED AI QNED80 Smart TV 4K 2024
Front View xg2tbk

XG2TBK

Parlante LG XBOOM XG2T Negro | Certificación Militar | Sound Boost | IP67 | 10hrs duración
Pantalla LG QNED80 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre los nuevos QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en el colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

     Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Experimenta un gran entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador AI Smart alpha 5 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción..

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

QNED Color

Colores brillantes y exuberantes que cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que te rodea.

*QNED89, QNED85 y QNED80 cuentan con QNED Color.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) es equivalente o excede el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo certifica de forma independiente Intertek.

Sound Boost

Pequeño y poderoso

Potencia tu música con Sound Boost. Ajusta los bajos y agudos a tu gusto para una experiencia auditiva única.

Potentes gráficos de sonido salen del LG XBOOM Go XG2T para mostrar el aumento de sonido.

Cuerda ajustable 

Listo para el viaje

Lleva tu música a cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento.

Imágenes de LG XBOOM Go XG2T en tu vida.

Certificación Militar

Dureza de grado militar, resistente en todas partes

Potencia al máximo todas tus aventuras al aire libre con el XG2T. Probado y certificado según los estándares militares de EE. UU., este dispositivo ofrece una durabilidad comprobada y un rendimiento óptimo.

LG XBOOM Go XG2 standing on the rock to show Military Standards.

*Las imágenes son simuladas para comprender mejor las funciones. 

*LG XBOOM Go XG2T: Pruebas y certificación del estándar MIL-STD-810 por KOLAS Labs. Pasó 7 pruebas diferentes MIL-STD 810H de durabilidad realizadas por un laboratorio independiente que cumple con los estándares militares de EE. UU.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

94 x 98 x 46

Caja de cartón

123,5 x 129,5x 65

PESO

Peso Neto

0,28 kg

Peso bruto

0,4 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Correa

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda