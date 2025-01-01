Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO TV QNED 65'' QNED80 + XG5QBK.DPERLLK

65QNEDXG5QB

COMBO TV QNED 65'' QNED80 + XG5QBK.DPERLLK

TV + Speaker front view
Pantalla LG QNED80 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre los nuevos QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en el colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

El procesador Alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Experimenta un gran entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador AI Smart alpha 5 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

QNED Color

Colores brillantes y exuberantes que cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que te rodea.

Siente un sonido potente
con LG XBOOM Go

LG XBOOM Go XG5 está colocado sobre la mesa de metal con una luz naranja encendida. Detrás de la mesa, la gente disfruta de la música.

Nuevo woofer tipo track
Ofrece un sonido potente

Disfruta de tus pistas favoritas con un woofer tipo track. Produce un sonido increíblemente alto.

La música cobra vida con el sonido de 20W

Con potentes salidas de 20W, puedes seguir el ritmo y disfrutar de una experiencia de audio superior en todo momento, desde la meditación hasta la fiesta con amigos.

Siente los beats incluso a bajo volumen.

El algoritmo de mejora de graves le permite escuchar y sentir cada nota de bajo distinta, incluso cuando baja el volumen de la música.
Sound Boost

Aumenta la diversión con un sonido más fuerte

Una pulsación de Sound Boost puede ampliar el campo de sonido y disfrutar de su música a todo volumen.

IP67

XBOOM XG5 Ama las aventuras al aire libre

LG XBOOM Go está listo para funcionar al aire libre. Con IP67, puede resistir el agua y el polvo para que nunca tenga que preocuparse por mantener la música.

Dos LG XBOOM Go XG5 se colocan en un espacio infinito. Uno muestra que es resistente al agua y el otro es a prueba de polvo.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa hermético al polvo para evitar la entrada de polvo y protección completa contra el contacto.
*IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, según las condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante un máximo de 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en playa o piscina.

Todas las especificaciones

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(1Way)

Potencia de salida

20W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

4

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

18hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caja de cartón

278 x 124 x 128 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

1,6" x 3,1" x 1

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

Qué opina la gente

