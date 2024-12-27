Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO TV QNED 65'' QNED90 + PARLANTE XG8T

65QNEDXG8T

COMBO TV QNED 65'' QNED90 + PARLANTE XG8T

Front view with bundle
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED90 with text of LG QNED MiniLED, 2024.

65QNED90TSA

65" LG QNED MiniLED AI QNED90 4K Smart TV 2024
Front view

XG8T

Parlante LG XBOOM XG8T Negro | 120W | Woofer de 8 pulgadas | Sound Boost | Light Studio | IP67
Pantalla LG QNED90 con una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre el nuevo QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en la colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo chipset y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan los contenidos para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

     Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

El procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador alpha 8 AI 4K Gen7

Inteligencia excepcional para QNED que eleva tu experiencia televisiva

Procesador AI alpha 8 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

Inmersión desde dentro. Nuestro avanzado procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente la calidad de audio e imagen para sincronizarse contigo.

 

True Cinema Experience

Disfruta de imágenes y audio a gran escala desde tu sofá

Transform how you watch your favorite movies. Dolby Atmos produces spatial sound to draw you in even deeper, while HDR10 Pro ensures colors look rich and vivid.

Una familia estaba sentada en el suelo de una sala poco iluminada junto a una mesa pequeña, mirando un televisor LG montado en la pared que mostraba la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.

Siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go

Experimente el extraordinario sonido de LG XBOOM Go que ofrece graves profundos y una salida potente.


Anímate con un sonido más grande

Tus pistas favoritas se renuevan. El woofer de pista y los tweeters de cono ofrecen notas altas y bajas ricas y vibrantes.


Siente los graves incluso a bajo volumen

El algoritmo de mejora de graves te permite escuchar y sentir cada nota de bajo distinta, incluso cuando bajas la música.

*El sonido puede variar según la fuente de sonido.

IP67

Le encantan las aventuras al aire libre.

LG XBOOM Go está listo para disfrutar del aire libre. Con IP67, puede resistir el agua y el polvo, por lo que nunca tendrá que preocuparse de que se detenga la música.

Los LG XBOOM Go XG8T están colocados en un espacio infinito. Uno muestra que es resistente al agua y el otro es a prueba de polvo.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa estanqueidad al polvo para que no entre polvo y protección completa contra el contacto.
*IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, según las condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante hasta 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en la playa o la piscina.
*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.
Correa Híbrida

Abróchate el cinturón y prepárate para la fiesta.

Ya sea en el hombro o en la mano, llevar tu parlante ahora es muy sencillo. La correa híbrida está hecha de tela suave para un uso cómodo y se puede quitar fácilmente.
Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED MiniLED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color Pro

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 AI 4K

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Salida de Audio

40W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

Dolby Atmos

Si

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 452 x 839 x 44,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

31,0

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED MiniLED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Mini LED

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color Pro

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 AI 4K

Escalador AI

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Tecnología Dimming

Precisión Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

JUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Si

Sonido AI

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

40W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 452 x 839 x 44,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 452 x 904 x 295

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 600 x 970 x 172

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 165(425) x 295

Peso del televisor sin soporte

31,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

31,4

Peso del embalaje

38,0

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

400 x 400

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Attached)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

60W + 60W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

Conector para adaptador de AC

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

15

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

50 W

Modo de espera

0.5 W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

370 x 151 x 147 mm

Caja de cartón

442 x 262 x 212 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

120 x 84 mm

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

1.57" x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cone

PESO

Peso Neto

3,0 kg

Peso bruto

4,9 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

AC Adaptor

Correa

