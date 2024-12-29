COMBO TV QNED 75'' QNED80 + XG7QBK.DPERLLK

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
75QNEDXG7QB

Bundle images
La pantalla de LG QNED80 muestra una colorida obra de arte.

Todo sobre los nuevos QNED

Colores nítidos y claridad en el colosal LG QNED. Nuestro nuevo procesador y zonas de atenuación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada píxel se mantenga nítido.

*Imágenes en pantalla simuladas.

Explora las nuevas innovaciones de LG QNED

El procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que emana desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "Upgradeable webOS" y "webOS Re:New Program". Los televisores LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada TV muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.
Procesador AI alpha 5 4K Gen7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.
QNED Color

Colores brillantes y exuberantes que cobran vida

Déjate hipnotizar por los colores increíblemente ricos, incluso más vívidos que el mundo que te rodea.

Siente un sonido potente con LG XBOOM Go

Experimenta la calidad de sonido de LG XBOOM Go que ofrece graves profundos y un sonido potente junto con la última tecnología de LG.

Frecuencia nítida y Sonido Potente

El woofer tipo pista produce graves profundos y el tweeter en forma de cúpula está diseñado para crear una respuesta nítida de alta frecuencia.

Experiencia más grande,
Sonido más potente

Con potentes salidas de 30 W, puedes seguir el ritmo y disfrutar de una experiencia de audio superior en todo momento, desde la meditación hasta la fiesta con amigos.

Siente el bajo a cualquier volumen

El algoritmo de mejora de graves le permite escuchar y sentir cada nota de bajo distinta, incluso cuando baja el volumen de la música.
Sound Boost

Aumenta la diversión con un sonido más fuerte

Una pulsación de Sound Boost puede ampliar el campo de sonido y disfrutar de su música a todo volumen.
IP67

Ama las aventuras al aire libre

LG XBOOM Go está listo para funcionar al aire libre. Con IP67, puede resistir el agua y el polvo para que nunca tenga que preocuparse por mantener la música.

Dos LG XBOOM Go XG7 se colocan en un espacio infinito. Uno muestra que es resistente al agua y el otro es a prueba de polvo.

*La clasificación IP67 es la combinación de IP6X e IPX7. IP6X significa hermético al polvo para evitar la entrada de polvo y protección completa contra el contacto.
*IPX7 es protección contra los efectos de la inmersión en agua, según las condiciones de prueba para inmersión en hasta 1 metro de agua durante un máximo de 30 minutos. No recomendado para uso en playa o piscina.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 677 x 965 x 30,9

Peso del televisor sin soporte

33,0

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 677 x 965 x 30,9

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 677 x 1 032 x 359

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 820 x 1 115 x 200

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 349 x 359

Peso del televisor sin soporte

33,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

34,0

Peso del embalaje

44,0

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

400 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

GENERAL

Número de Canales

1ch(2Way)

Potencia de salida

30W+10W

EQ

Refuerzo de sonido

Estándar

EQ personalizado(App)

FORMATO DE AUDIO

SBC

AAC

CONECTIVIDAD

Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

Salida de CC (USB tipo A)

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

5

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

24hrs

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10W

Modo de espera

0,5W

CONVENIENTE

Multipunto

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo doble)

Enlace inalámbrico para fiestas (modo múltiple)

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Sí/Sí

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Iluminación

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

Indicador de batería

Altavoz del teléfono

Bloqueo de seguridad

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Altavoz

261 x 98 x 95 mm

Caja de cartón

320 x 143 x 145 mm

ALTAVOZ

Unidad Woofer

2,0" x 3,6" x 1

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

0,78" x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Dome

Radiador pasivo

PESO

Peso Neto

1,1 kg

Peso bruto

2,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable USB tipo C

