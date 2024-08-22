Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
COMBO TV QNED 98"QNED89 + Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

COMBO TV QNED 98"QNED89 + Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter

98QNEDLP14.ESPR

COMBO TV QNED 98"QNED89 + Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter

bundle image
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Front view of LG QNED TV, QNED89 with text of LG QNED, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98QNED89TSA

98" LG QNED QNED89 Smart TV 4K 2024
LP1419IVSM

LP1419IVSM

Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter 14,000 BTU/h

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Procesador 4K alpha 8 AI

La inteligencia QNED da vida a la imagen más colosal y nítida

Más información

Nuestro procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen en nuestra pantalla más grande de 98 pulgadas, así que ultragrande sigue siendo sinónimo de ultranítida.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

AI Picture Pro

Siente el auténtico realismo en cada fotograma a tamaño natural

Superescalado de IA para una pantalla ultragrande

La IA mantiene la nitidez en la pantalla grande

El superescalado de IA mejora el contenido para que quepa perfectamente en la pantalla ultragrande y tenga un aspecto increíblemente nítido.

*Los QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 y QNED85 cuentan con las características AI Picture Pro y AI Super Upscaling.

**AI Picture Pro no funcionará con contenido protegido por derechos de autor en servicios de OTT.

***La calidad de la imagen del contenido mejorado variará según la resolución de origen.

Una experiencia cinematográfica en tu hogar

Maximiza la sensación de fascinación con una inmersión total

Disfruta del cine en el hogar. HDR10 Pro ofrece la visión deseada de cualquier película con colores y contraste precisos.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de una sala de estar poco iluminada frente a una mesa pequeña mirando un LG TV montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics en función de la calidad de imagen del estándar 'HDR10'.

Ahorro de energía eficiente<br>1

Tecnología Inverter

Ahorro de energía eficiente

Los aires acondicionados portátiles de LG con DUAL Inverter Compressor™ brindan temperaturas frías con hasta un 40% más de ahorro de energía*. Disfruta de la revolucionaria tecnología Inverter que es tan potente como silenciosa.

*La tecnología Inverter es un atributo clave de los aires acondicionados portátiles Inverter. Se usa junto con un compresor con velocidad variable y ajusta la velocidad del motor del compresor para regular la temperatura. Esto ahorra de forma más eficiente la energía en comparación con los aires acondicionados portátiles que no cuentan con la tecnología Inverter, que enciende o apaga el compresor con el fin de regular la temperatura. Las pruebas demuestran que el aire acondicionado portátil Inverter de LG (LP1419IVSM) ahorra hasta un 40% más de energía que un aire acondicionado portátil no Inverter de LG (LP1417GSR).

Enfriamiento máximo1

Enfriamiento máximo

Los aires acondicionados portátiles con DUAL Inverter de LG brindan una potencia de enfriamiento excepcional que te mantendrá a ti y a tu familia frescos, cómodos y en control.
Enfriamiento máximo Ver el video completo

Funcionamiento silencioso<br>1

Funcionamiento silencioso

Los aires acondicionados portátiles de LG funcionan a niveles de sonido tan bajos como 44dB*, gracias al excepcional motor BLDC y el DUAL Inverter Compressor™ de LG, que eliminan el ruido innecesario para lograr un funcionamiento silencioso que difícilmente notarás.

*Cuando está en modo hibernación.

Controla el enfriamiento desde cualquier lugar

Controla el enfriamiento desde cualquier lugar

Con la aplicación SmartThinQ™, puedes encender o apagar tu aire acondicionado de LG, cambiar el modo o establecer la temperatura, sin importar dónde estés. También puedes usar comandos de voz simples mediante el Asistente de Google y Amazon Alexa.

*Se requiere un teléfono inteligente compatible con Android 7.0 o posterior o iOS 12.0 o posterior para la descargar la aplicación ThinQ™. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono/ Wi-Fi para su uso.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

CAPACIDAD
14,000 BTU
DIMENSIONES (AN X AL X PR)
773 x 493 x 460 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Tecnología Dual Inverter
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
LG ThinQ (Control por voz)

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Tipo

Aire Acondicionado Portátil Inverter

Color

Blanco

PERFOMANCE (BASADO EN ASHRAE 128)

Capacidad Enfriamiento

14000 Btu/h

Capacidad Mín/Máx

6,000 ~ 14,000 Btu/h

Potencia

1370W

Corriente

6.5A

PERFOMANCE (BASADO EN ASHRAE 14825)

Capacidad Enfriamiento

2900W

Potencia de Entrada

1200W

Corriente

6.1A

ALIMENTACION ELECTRICA

Suministro de energía

1 Ø, 220 V, 60 Hz

CARACTERISTICAS

Retiro de Humedad

3.2 (L/h)

Conectividad WiFi (Smart ThinQ)

Tipo de Control de Temperatura

Thermistor

Deflexión de aire

2 vías

Pantalla de Panel

LCD

Control remoto

LCD

Reinicio automático

Función de Alarma para Filtro

Modo Sueño

Timer

24Hr, On/Off

Modo de Funcionamiento (Cool / Dry / Fan)

Enfriamiento/Seco/Ventilación

Velocidad del ventilador - Enfriamiento

4

Velocidad del ventilador - Solo ventilador

3

Tipo de Ventilador (Evaporador/Condensador)

Blower/Blower

Tipo de chasis

PA Chassis

Tipo de descarga de aire

Descarga Superior

Indicador de agua llena

Tamaño de manguera de ventilación de escape

1.5 m

Filtro de Aire

Lavable

Kit de Instalación para ventana

GWP

675

Nivel de Potencia de Sonido

67

Nivel de Ruido (Alta/Medio/Bajo/Dormir) - Evaporador

53/50/47/44 dB(A)

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones de equipo (Alto x Ancho x Profundidad)

773 x 493 x 460 mm

Peso Neto

32.2Kg

Dimensiones de empaque (Alto x Ancho x Profundidad)

822 x 562 x 504 mm

Peso Bruto

35.2Kg

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda