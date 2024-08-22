Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
COMBO TV UHD 55"UT8050 + Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

55UT80LP14.ESPR

Front view with bundle
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal del televisor LG UHD, UT80 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re: Nuevo Programa en pantalla.

55UT8050PSB

55" LG UHD UT80 4K Smart TV 2024
LP1419IVSM

LP1419IVSM

Aire Acondicionado LG Portátil Inverter 14,000 BTU/h

En un TV LG UHD se muestra un largo tramo de suelo de madera noble de colores vibrantes.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo, para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imagen de pantalla simulada.

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:Nuevo Programa

webOS Re:Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando agregamos nuevas funciones y conveniencia.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con el programa webOS Re:New, los clientes pueden disfrutar de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones durante cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el programa de actualización varía de fin de mes a principios de año. 

**Las actualizaciones y el cronograma de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región. Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen modelos UHD y superiores.

Modo Filmmaker

Véalo tal como lo soñaron los directores

Sumérgete en el corte más auténtico. El modo FILMMAKER ofrece películas tal y como las concibió el director con ajustes precisos.

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

**Modo Filmmaker 

Funcionamiento silencioso<br>1

Funcionamiento silencioso

Los aires acondicionados portátiles de LG funcionan a niveles de sonido tan bajos como 44dB*, gracias al excepcional motor BLDC y el DUAL Inverter Compressor™ de LG, que eliminan el ruido innecesario para lograr un funcionamiento silencioso que difícilmente notarás.

*Cuando está en modo hibernación.

Ahorro de energía eficiente<br>1

Tecnología Inverter

Ahorro de energía eficiente

Los aires acondicionados portátiles de LG con DUAL Inverter Compressor™ brindan temperaturas frías con hasta un 40% más de ahorro de energía*. Disfruta de la revolucionaria tecnología Inverter que es tan potente como silenciosa.

*La tecnología Inverter es un atributo clave de los aires acondicionados portátiles Inverter. Se usa junto con un compresor con velocidad variable y ajusta la velocidad del motor del compresor para regular la temperatura. Esto ahorra de forma más eficiente la energía en comparación con los aires acondicionados portátiles que no cuentan con la tecnología Inverter, que enciende o apaga el compresor con el fin de regular la temperatura. Las pruebas demuestran que el aire acondicionado portátil Inverter de LG (LP1419IVSM) ahorra hasta un 40% más de energía que un aire acondicionado portátil no Inverter de LG (LP1417GSR).

Enfriamiento máximo1

Enfriamiento máximo

Los aires acondicionados portátiles con DUAL Inverter de LG brindan una potencia de enfriamiento excepcional que te mantendrá a ti y a tu familia frescos, cómodos y en control.
Enfriamiento máximo Ver el video completo

Controla el enfriamiento desde cualquier lugar

Controla el enfriamiento desde cualquier lugar

Con la aplicación SmartThinQ™, puedes encender o apagar tu aire acondicionado de LG, cambiar el modo o establecer la temperatura, sin importar dónde estés. También puedes usar comandos de voz simples mediante el Asistente de Google y Amazon Alexa.

*Se requiere un teléfono inteligente compatible con Android 7.0 o posterior o iOS 12.0 o posterior para la descargar la aplicación ThinQ™. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono/ Wi-Fi para su uso.

Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 235 x 715 x 57,5

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,0

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 AI 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Mejora 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Modo Imagen

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

Sonido AI

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo de sonido de TV Compartir

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

20W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y NORMATIVA

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 235 x 715 x 57,5

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 235 x 776 x 231

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 360 x 810 x 162

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

991 x 231

Peso del televisor sin soporte

14,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

14,2

Peso del embalaje

19,0

Montaje VESA (AnchoxProfundidad)

300 x 300

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (V5.0)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporta eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

Baterías de control remoto

Si (AA x 2EA)

RESUMEN

Dimension (mm)

CAPACIDAD
14,000 BTU
DIMENSIONES (AN X AL X PR)
773 x 493 x 460 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Tecnología Dual Inverter
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
LG ThinQ (Control por voz)

Todas las especificaciones

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

Tipo

Aire Acondicionado Portátil Inverter

Color

Blanco

PERFOMANCE (BASADO EN ASHRAE 128)

Capacidad Enfriamiento

14000 Btu/h

Capacidad Mín/Máx

6,000 ~ 14,000 Btu/h

Potencia

1370W

Corriente

6.5A

PERFOMANCE (BASADO EN ASHRAE 14825)

Capacidad Enfriamiento

2900W

Potencia de Entrada

1200W

Corriente

6.1A

ALIMENTACION ELECTRICA

Suministro de energía

1 Ø, 220 V, 60 Hz

CARACTERISTICAS

Retiro de Humedad

3.2 (L/h)

Conectividad WiFi (Smart ThinQ)

Tipo de Control de Temperatura

Thermistor

Deflexión de aire

2 vías

Pantalla de Panel

LCD

Control remoto

LCD

Reinicio automático

Función de Alarma para Filtro

Modo Sueño

Timer

24Hr, On/Off

Modo de Funcionamiento (Cool / Dry / Fan)

Enfriamiento/Seco/Ventilación

Velocidad del ventilador - Enfriamiento

4

Velocidad del ventilador - Solo ventilador

3

Tipo de Ventilador (Evaporador/Condensador)

Blower/Blower

Tipo de chasis

PA Chassis

Tipo de descarga de aire

Descarga Superior

Indicador de agua llena

Tamaño de manguera de ventilación de escape

1.5 m

Filtro de Aire

Lavable

Kit de Instalación para ventana

GWP

675

Nivel de Potencia de Sonido

67

Nivel de Ruido (Alta/Medio/Bajo/Dormir) - Evaporador

53/50/47/44 dB(A)

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones de equipo (Alto x Ancho x Profundidad)

773 x 493 x 460 mm

Peso Neto

32.2Kg

Dimensiones de empaque (Alto x Ancho x Profundidad)

822 x 562 x 504 mm

Peso Bruto

35.2Kg

