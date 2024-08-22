Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
COMBO TV UHD 98" UT90 + TV FHD 43" LR60

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Dónde comprar

Soporte

COMBO TV UHD 98" UT90 + TV FHD 43" LR60

98UT9043LR.ESPR

COMBO TV UHD 98" UT90 + TV FHD 43" LR60

()
  • Front view of bundle image
  • Vista frontal del TV LG UHD, UT90 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla.
  • Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda de LG UHD TV, UT90
  • Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del TV LG UHD, UT90
  • Vista trasera del TV LG UHD, UT90
  • Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos
  • Vista frontal del TV LG FHD, LR60
  • Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del TV LG FHD, LR60
  • Vista posterior del TV LG FHD, LR60
Front view of bundle image
Vista frontal del TV LG UHD, UT90 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla.
Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda de LG UHD TV, UT90
Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del TV LG UHD, UT90
Vista trasera del TV LG UHD, UT90
Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos
Vista frontal del TV LG FHD, LR60
Vista lateral ligeramente inclinada hacia la izquierda del TV LG FHD, LR60
Vista posterior del TV LG FHD, LR60

Características principales

  • 4K UHD
  • 4k Procesador AI α8
  • webOS 24 Smart TV
  • Pantalla FHD
  • Procesador AI α5 Gen6
  • HDR10 Pro
Más
El combo está conformado por los siguientes productos
Vista frontal de LG FHD TV, LR60 con texto de LG SMART TV AI y 2024 en pantalla con soporte de 2 polos

43LR6000PSA

43" LG FHD LR60 Smart TV AI 2024
Vista frontal del TV LG UHD, UT90 con el texto de LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, y el logotipo de webOS Re:Nuevo Programa en pantalla.

98UT9050PSA

98" LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV 2024

Un túnel cuadrado de colores vibrantes que se estrecha gradualmente hacia la parte posterior, mostrado en un TV LG.

Vea con claridad todos los detalles

La tecnología Ultra HD da vida a todos los colores. Disfruta de imágenes nítidas con una claridad realista.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los detalles

Adéntrate en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7

Disfrute de un magnífico entretenimiento mejorado desde dentro

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo, para una inmersión total en la acción.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

El logotipo de webOS flotando en el centro sobre un fondo negro, y el espacio inferior iluminado con los colores del logotipo, rojo, naranja y amarillo. Debajo del logotipo se lee «webOS Re:New Program».

webOS RE: Nuevo Programa

Cada año, un televisor nuevo durante 5 años

Siempre está como nuevo, incluso cuando añadimos nuevas funciones y comodidades.

Cinco rectángulos de diferentes colores están escalonados hacia arriba, cada uno etiquetado con un año desde «webOS 24» hasta «webOS 28». Entre los rectángulos hay flechas que apuntan hacia arriba, etiquetadas de «Actualización 1» a «Actualización 4».

Con el Programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa, los clientes pueden disfrutar de

cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, lo que garantiza un total de cinco

versiones de webOS, incluida la actual en el momento de la compra.

*El Programa webOS Re:Nuevo Programa admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años, el umbral es la versión preinstalada de webOS, y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de final de mes a principio de año.

**Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

***Las actualizaciones disponibles para 2023 incluyen los modelos UHD y superiores.

Una obra de arte en forma de burbuja con textura de cristal coloreada con azul-gris, verde claro, violeta y marrón claro en un TV LG FHD.

Sumérgete en colores vibrantes y claridad

Full HD da vida al color natural. Disfruta de fantásticos detalles en cada escena en una Smart TV de 43".

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

HDR10 Pro

Ilumine los pequeños detalles.

Entra en un mundo en el que cada color resalta y el brillo se ajusta con precisión para ofrecer unas vistas impresionantes, todo ello gracias al brillante HDR10 Pro.

Se muestra un primer plano en pantalla dividida de la cara de un hombre en una habitación teñida de púrpura y en penumbra. A la izquierda se muestra «SDR» y la imagen es borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra «HDR10 Pro» y la imagen es clara y nítidamente definida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6

Experimente cada momento con más realismo

Procesador AI Alpha 5 Gen6 de LG con luz roja y verde que emana por debajo y líneas de circuitos coloridos que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6 mejora la imagen y el sonido para ofrecer una experiencia de inmersión más profunda.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

La pantalla de inicio de webOS con un cursor hace clic en la inicial de la esquina superior izquierda y cambia a otro perfil.

Mi Perfil

Explora un centro de TV que es solo tuyo.

Ve solo lo que deseas con un perfil personal, con selecciones especiales para ti. Disfruta de acceso rápido a tus aplicaciones frecuentes y recomendaciones de contenido.

pantalla de inicio de webOS y el cursor hace clic en la tarjeta rápida de juegos y luego en la de deportes, que llevan a pantallas con contenidos relacionados.

Quick Card

Encuentra tus favoritos más rápido.

Ve tu contenido y aplicaciones favoritas más rápido y en un solo lugar. Incluso puedes crear una Quick Card personal para cada perfil de usuario y marcar el contenido que amas.

TV LG FHD y controlremoto. El botón de micrófono del mando a distancia se ilumina y en la pantalla aparecen recomendaciones de palabras clave de búsqueda por voz.
AI Concierge

Explora contenido recomendado para ti

AI Concierge te recomienda nuevo contenido que amarás y palabras clave solo para ti, basándose en tus búsquedas.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K UHD

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Direct

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 AI 4K

Escalador AI

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Si (SDR/HDR)

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Modo Imagen

4 modos (Dinámico, suave, Estandard, Personal)

Cantidad de Núcleos del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Gigahertz del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Año de Lanzamiento del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Versión del Procesador

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria RAM

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Memoria de almacenamiento

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

JUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Si (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

web OS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Si (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Si (Recibidor)

Smartphone Remote App

Si (LG ThinQ)

Año de lanzamiento del Sistema Operativo

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

AUDIO

Sonido AI

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Voz clara Pro

Si (Nivelación Automática de Volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Salida de Audio

40W

Afinación acústica de IA

Si

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal de retorno de Audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Enlace simple (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Si (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Detachable)

TRANSMISIÓN

Recepción de TV digital

ATSC1.0 (Terrestre), DVB-T2/T(Terrestre), ISDB-T(Terrestre)

Recepción de TV analógica

NTSC/PAL-M/PAL-N

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar localmente

Experimenta este producto a tu alrededor.

Sugerencias para ti

Conviértete en un LG Member

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de estar registrado en LG.com, desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos. 

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Descuentos exclusivos

Obtén descuentos exclusivos cada mes de hasta 10% adicional en productos seleccionados

Envío e Instalación GRATUITA*

Disponible en nuestra zona de cobertura por compras mayores a S/1,499. Instalación sólo para productos seleccionados.

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda