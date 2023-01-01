We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FHD 49" LG SMART TV
Todas las especificaciones
-
TIPO DE DISPLAY
-
LCD
-
TAMAÑO DE LA PANTALLA EN PULGADAS
-
49
-
RESOLUCIÓN
-
Full HD (1920 X 1080)
-
HDR
-
Active HDR
-
HDR Effect
-
Sí
-
Procesador
-
Quad Core Processor
-
COMPATIBLE CON TV ANÁLOGA
-
Sí
-
Compatible Con Televisión Digital (Terrestre, Cable, satélital)
-
Sí
-
Potencia Audio
-
10W
-
Canales
-
2.0ch (2Ch=10W)
-
Direccion
-
Disparo descendente
-
Sonido
-
Virtual Surround Plus
-
SISTEMA SMART
-
WEBOS SMART TV
-
NUMERO DE CPU´s
-
QUAD
-
WIFI
-
Sí
-
SELECCIÓN DE MIS CONTENIDOS
-
Sí
-
SELECCIÓN DE MIS CANALES
-
Sí
-
Music Player
-
Sí
-
Quick Access
-
Sí
-
ACCESO A LG CONTENT STORE
-
Sí
-
NAVEGADOR
-
Sí
-
DIGITAL AUDIO OPTICO
-
Sí
-
HDMI
-
2
-
AUDIO RETURN CHANNEL
-
(Side, HDMI 1)
-
USB
-
1
-
LAN
-
Sí
-
COMPONENT/COMPOSITE IN AV
-
Sí
-
Terrestre (ISDB-T)
-
Sí
-
Recepción análoga para TV
-
Sí
-
Transmisión de datos (especificación del país)
-
Ginga
-
EPG (8 días)
-
Sí
-
CABLE DE PODER
-
Sí
-
BASE
-
Sí
-
CONTROL REMOTO
-
Sí
