About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

Accessibility Help Banner

Accesibilidad web de LG.com

Un entorno digital igual para todos

Creemos que todos deberían poder utilizar nuestro sitio cómodamente, independientemente de sus limitaciones o condiciones físicas o ambientales. Para mantener los estándares de accesibilidad web de LG.com, hemos establecido LWCAG (política de estándar de accesibilidad web de LG.com) y realizamos un seguimiento constante de los problemas de accesibilidad web.

Ayuda de accesibilidad

Esta guía explica como utillizar las funciones de accesibilidad ofrecidas por Windows, los navegadores web, o LG.COM para ayudar a los usuarios a utilizar LG.COM de manera más accesible.

En esta sección puedes encontrar cómo:

Usar bloques de derivación

Una vez que estés en LG.com, presiona Tab en tu teclado. Verás un enlace que dice Saltar al contenido (“Skip to Contents”). Presiona Enter para ir directamente al contenido principal.

Presiona Tab en tu teclado dos veces en LG.com. Aparecerá un enlace que dice Pasar a Ayuda de accesibilidad (“Skip to Accessibility Help”). Presiona Enter para ir directamente a la ayuda de accesibilidad.

Utilizar el selector de fecha

En las páginas de soporte aparece la capa de calendario cada vez que se enfoca un cuadro de entrada con un ícono de calendario. Presiona las teclas de flecha en tu teclado para avanzar y retroceder en la capa del calendario.

Si deseas pasar al mes anterior o al siguiente, pulsa la tecla de subir o bajar página.

También puedes introducir la fecha directamente con la tecla numérica sin utilizar la capa de calendario.

Al seleccionar la fecha de entrega del producto, aparece la capa de calendario al hacer clic en el botón ‘Calendario’. Puedes pasar al mes anterior o al siguiente utilizando los botones ‘Mes anterior’ y ‘Mes siguiente’.

Usar control deslizante

Presiona la tecla Tab para establecer el enfoque en el control deslizante y usa las teclas de flecha para establecer los valores del control deslizante.

Cuando utilices el programa de lector de pantalla (JAWS o NVDA), presiona la tecla Tab para establecer el enfoque en el control deslizante y usa las teclas Alt + Flecha para configurar los valores del control deslizante.

Mover el enfoque cuando aparece un mensaje de alerta

Si realizas una acción (como presionar el botón de inicio de sesión) y se produce un error, oirás un mensaje de alerta sin que el enfoque se mueva hacia la alerta. Puedes utilizar Shift+tab para volver al campo de entrada anterior.

Si pones el enfoque en el campo de entrada en el que se produjo el error, podrás leer el mensaje de error.

Inscribirse sin restricción de tiempo

Cuando introduzcas tu correo electrónico durante el registro, se iniciará una cuenta regresiva de verificación de 10 minutos. Sin embargo, puedes acceder al botón "Ampliar tiempo de verificación" en cualquier momento, junto al campo de entrada del código de verificación. Si presionas el botón "Ampliar tiempo de verificación", el tiempo de verificación se ampliará 10 minutos.

Interactuar con las ventanas emergentes

Las ventanas emergentes de LG.com no tienen tiempos de espera, para que los clientes con limitaciones físicas puedan interactuar fácilmente con el sitio. Si el enfoque está puesto en alguna ventana emergente con la que no quieres interactuar, ciérrala con el botón ‘X’ al que puedes acceder con la tecla ‘Tab’.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Función de Zoom

LG.com se esfuerza por garantizar que no haya pérdida de información incluso cuando la pantalla se amplía un 400 % con una resolución de 1280*1024.

Microsoft Edge (más reciente)

  1. Si estás utilizando Microsoft Edge, haz clic en '···' en la parte superior derecha del navegador.

  2. En la lista de opciones, haz clic en 'Zoom'. Verás que se abre un menú lateral.

  3. Selecciona el nivel de zoom predefinido o especifica un nivel personalizado haciendo clic en "Personalizado" e ingresando un valor de zoom.

Microsoft Edge también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Presiona Ctrl y + aumenta el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y - disminuye el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y 0 vuelve al tamaño predeterminado

Firefox (más reciente)

Si estás utilizando Firefox, haz clic en '☰' en la esquina superior derecha del navegador.

En el área 'Zoom' de la lista, presiona '-' o '+' para aumentar o disminuir la proporción deseada.

También puedes cambiar a pantalla completa presionando el botón '↕' o 'F11' a la derecha.

Firefox también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Presiona Ctrl y + aumenta el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y - disminuye el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y 0 vuelve al tamaño predeterminado

Chrome (más reciente)

Si estás utilizando Firefox, haz clic en '⁝' en la esquina superior derecha del navegador.

En el área 'Zoom' de la lista, presiona '-' o '+' para aumentar o disminuir la proporción deseada.

También puedes cambiar a pantalla completa presionando el botón '□' o 'F11' a la derecha.

Chrome también permite cambiar el tamaño del texto con atajos de teclado:

  • Presiona Ctrl y + aumenta el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y - disminuye el tamaño
  • Presiona Ctrl y 0 vuelve al tamaño predeterminado

Utiliza la lupa, la función de ampliación integrada en Windows

Selecciona 'Facilidad de acceso' en el panel de control.

Selecciona 'Centro de facilidad de acceso'.

Selecciona el menú 'Iniciar Lupa' para iniciar la Lupa.

Los siguientes atajos de teclado están disponibles cuando se utiliza la Lupa.

  • Presiona la tecla Windows y + para acercar.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y R para cambiar el tamaño de la lente.
  • Presiona la tecla Windows y - para alejar la imagen.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y D para cambiar al modo "acoplado".
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y la barra espaciadora para obtener una vista previa del escritorio en modo de pantalla completa.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt e I para invertir los colores en la ventana de ampliación.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y L para cambiar al modo 'Lente'.
  • Presiona las teclas Ctrl, Alt y Flecha para mover el enfoque en la dirección elegida.
  • Presiona Ctrl, Alt y R para cambiar el tamaño de la lente.
  • Presiona la tecla Windows y Esc para salir de la Lupa.

Cambiar los colores de fondo y texto

Si estás utilizando Microsoft Edge, Firefox o Chrome, debes instalar un complemento o una extensión para cambiar los colores de fondo. Varios complementos de accesibilidad están disponibles aquí:

Complementos de Microsoft Edge Complementos de Firefox Complementos de Chrome

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Ajustar el volumen del sistema

picture

Selecciona "Hardware y sonido" en el panel de control.

picture

Selecciona "Ajustar el volumen del sistema" en "Sonido".

picture

Ajusta el control deslizante de 'Volumen maestro' en el panel derecho para que coincida con el sonido deseado.

Ayuda de accesibilidad

En LG, nos comprometemos a ofrecer productos accesibles a nuestros clientes. A continuación encontrarás una lista de funciones para ayudar a los usuarios con problemas de visión, audición o destreza reducida.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo :

Funciones de visión

Ajuste del tamaño de fuente

picture

Selecciona 'Accesibilidad' en 'Configuración'.

picture

Selecciona ‘Mejoras de visibilidad’ en ‘Accesibilidad’.

picture

Selecciona ‘Tamaño y estilo de fuente’ en 'Mejoras de visibilidad'

picture

Ajustar tamaño de fuente'.

Zoom táctil

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Mejoras visuales’ en ‘Accesibilidad’.

Selecciona ‘Aumento’ en ‘Mejoras visuales’.

picture

Activa la opción ‘Acceso directo a aumento’.

TalkBack

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona 'Talk Back' en 'Accesibilidad'.

picture

Activa la opción 'Talk Back.

picture

Selecciona las opciones de configuración detallada de ‘Talk Back’ que desees.

Ajuste de color de la pantalla

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona 'Mejoras de visibilidad' en 'Accesibilidad'.

Selecciona 'Ajustes de color' en 'Mejoras de visibilidad'.

picture

Activa la opción 'Ajuste de color'.

Selecciona la opción de tono de color que deseas cambiar.

Funciones auditivas

Subtítulos

picture

Selecciona 'Accesibilidad' en 'Configuración'

Selecciona ‘Mejoras auditivas’ en 'Accesibilidad'.

picture

Seleccione "Preferencia de subtítulos" en "Accesibilidad".

picture

Selecciona ‘Tamaño y estilo de subtítulo’ en ‘Preferencias de subtítulo’.

picture

Selecciona 'Tamaño del texto', 'Estilo de subtítulo'.

Alerta de flash

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Configuración avanzada’ en ‘Accesibilidad’.

Selecciona ‘Notificación flash’ en ‘Configuración avanzada’.

picture

Activa la opción ‘Notificación de flash de cámara’ en ‘Notificación de flash’.

Audio mono

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Mejoras auditivas’ en ‘Accesibilidad’.

picture

Activa la opción ‘Audio mono’ en ‘Mejoras auditivas’.

Funciones motoras y cognitivas

Asistente táctil

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Interacción y destreza’ en ‘Accesibilidad’.

picture

Activa la opción ‘Menú asistente’ en ‘Interacción y destreza’.

picture

Selecciona el botón flotante de la derecha.

picture

Selecciona el botón de la acción que desees.

En esta sección, puedes encontrar cómo:

Funciones visuales

Ajuste del tamaño de la fuente

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

picture

Selecciona ‘Visualización y tamaño del texto’ en ‘Accesibilidad’.

picture

Selecciona ‘Texto más grande’ en ‘Visualización y tamaño del texto’.

picture

Ajusta el tamaño de la fuente.

Zoom

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona 'Zoom' en 'Accesibilidad'.

picture

Selecciona el método de zoom y el rango de zoom.

VoiceOver

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona 'Voice Over' en 'Accesibilidad'.

picture

Ajusta 'Tasa de habla'.

Funciones auditivas

Subtítulos

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Subtítulos y subtitulado’ en ‘Accesibilidad’.

picture

Selecciona ‘Estilo’ en ‘Subtítulos y subtitulado’.

picture

Selecciona la opción que deseas.

Alerta de Flash

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Audio/Visual’ en 'Accesibilidad'.

Selecciona ‘Flash LED para alertas’ en ‘Audio/Visual’.

picture

Selecciona la opción que deseas.

Audio mono

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Audio/Visual’ en 'Accesibilidad'.

Selecciona ‘Audio mono’ en 'Audio/Visual'.

Funciones motoras y cognitivas

Asistente táctil

picture

Selecciona ‘Accesibilidad’ en ‘Configuración’.

Selecciona ‘Táctil’ en 'Accesibilidad'.

picture

Selecciona ‘Ajustes táctiles’ en Táctil.

picture

Selecciona la configuración que desees.

Accessibility-Help Hero Banner

De la gente, para la comunidad

Con experiencias digitales excepcionales, hacemos sonreír a la gente basándonos en la innovación centrada en el ser humano.

De la gente, para la comunidad Más información