Accesibilidad web de LG.com
Un entorno digital igual para todos
Creemos que todos deberían poder utilizar nuestro sitio cómodamente, independientemente de sus limitaciones o condiciones físicas o ambientales. Para mantener los estándares de accesibilidad web de LG.com, hemos establecido LWCAG (política de estándar de accesibilidad web de LG.com) y realizamos un seguimiento constante de los problemas de accesibilidad web.