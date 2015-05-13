LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS THE WORLD'S FIRST 105-INCH CURVED SUPER ULTRA HD TV

MANILA, May 13, 2015 – This summer, global technology innovator LG Electronics brings to the Philippines the largest television to date—the world’s first 105-inch Curved Super ULTRA HD TV.

Unparalleled size comes with unmatched picture quality

Globally revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas early this year, this spectacular new model 105UC9 boasts of a resolution of over 11 million pixels (5120 x 2160)—five times more than on a Full HD TV—and CinemaScope 21:9 aspect ratio. These elements deliver a truly immersive viewing experience with ultra-sharp, lifelike images all over the 105-inch screen and stunning virtual surround sound.

The superior picture quality of the 105UC9 is complemented by LG’s True 4K Engine Pro and IPS 4K Panel. The former eliminates visual errors and can upscale lower-resolution content into near-ULTRA HD quality, while the latter provides consistent contrast, true-to-life colors and a wide viewing angle.

Superiority comes in full circle with impressive audio

Sound quality is certainly not compromised as the 105UC9 sports a built-in 7.2-channel, 150W sound system, ensuring a powerful and rich audio experience. It also incorporated LG’s ULTRA Surround concept developed in partnership with audio manufacturing leader Harman Kardon. The multi-channel system harmonizes with the TV’s 21:9 CinemaScope screen with a sonic performance worthy of an actual movie theatre.

Enhanced by the highly immersive curve and 3D technology

With the same aspect ratio as a Hollywood motion picture, the 105UC9 CinemaScope 21:9 screen recreates the movie experience in the home. The curvature of the display has been carefully calibrated to maximize the immersive ambiance. And by combining Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) 3D technology with extremely high picture resolution, LG’s 4K 3D+ feature offers unobtrusive and compelling 3D viewing pleasure. Thanks to the 4K 3D Upscaler, content in SD, HD and Full HD is converted into crystal-clear, near-ULTRA HD resolution.

User experience in the highest level of intuitive

The 105UC9 promises a greatly satisfying user experience via LG Smart+ TV, which is centered on the intuitive webOS platform. LG’s webOS makes everything simple and fast, whether it’s switching between content; discovering exciting new shows, apps and services or connecting to media stored on external devices. And with the help of the endearing, animated BeanBird character, webOS also makes the initial setup and connection process quicker and much more enjoyable.

“We are thrilled to bring to the Philippines the newest and most spectacular innovation of LG, the 105-inch Curved Super ULTRA HD TV,” LG Philippines Home Entertainment Vice President Hoony Bae said. “Last December, we launched the country’s largest 98-inch ULTRA HD TV. This summer, we take it a notch higher and reinforce that it’s all possible when you bring today’s most advanced TV technologies together. The vision behind the 105UC9 was to bring the movie theatre into the living room, providing the optimal home entertainment experience for our consumers.”

