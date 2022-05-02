LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier (w/ VoiceON™) Bluetooth App Now Available in Google Play Store and Apple App Store

Google Play Store One of the most popular products that hit the market during the pandemic is LG’s Wearable Air Purifier. Once it was teased, it quickly became viral in social media as it provides real world solutions to a pressing need. The mask offers thorough air purification with a combination of HEPA filters and DUAL fans that adjust to your breathing volume and pattern. It has a slim, ergonomic design that offers a vastly comfortable mask experience, coupled with VoiceON™technology that projects the sound of your voice, making it easy to be heard while being greatly protected from harmful particles. Now, LG’s Wearable Air Purifier is taking the next step to become even smarter. Its accompanying app is now available inand Apple App Store

The app further improves the mask’s performance with a slew of features. Once installed and paired with your smartphone, you can track usage history, manage filters, and view real-time battery information. Even your respiratory information is recorded to give users a better understanding of the air they breathe. Metrics such as respiratory volume and frequency is logged, at the same time, you can also control the fans’ speed manually and adjust the built-in microphone’s volume. There is also a Turbo fan mode that can be accessed through the app to turn up the fans to its maximum setting when you are engaged in an intense physical activity.

The app also lets you view your activity information by periods. It can display activity information on a daily basis or in weekly, monthly, or even yearly increments. All of your breathing data is accessible with a click of a button. If there are any product upgrades, you can also use the app to update the mask’s firmware.

www.lg.com/ph Download and install the LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier App today. For more information about the product, visitor any of LG’s official social media channels. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is available in authorized LG retailers and in LG’s official flagship online stores in Lazada and Shopee.



