LG RECEIVES AHRI PERFORMANCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

LG continues its winning ways as the South Korean technology company has been honored by the Air-Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with a Performance Award for the fifth year in a row.

Established in 1953, AHRI is a globally-respected trade association currently with more than 350 member companies and represents the world’s HVAC, refrigeration, and water heating solution manufacturers.

For the Performance Award, AHRI enlists the services of Intertek, a leading third-party standards, certification and testing organization, to assess if actual product performance is consistent with the specifications listed by the manufacturer. Only those companies whose HVAC offerings have passed the primary performance evaluation for three consecutive years are considered for the Performance Award.

A total of 55 LG HVAC solutions across six categories passed AHRI’s stringent evaluation process, marking the third year in a row from 2019 to 2021 that all products submitted by LG have done so. The tested models belong to the following categories: Variable Refrigerant Airflow (VRF), Unitary Small Heat Pump (USHP), Air-Cooled Chillers, Water-Cooled Chillers, Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), and Room Fan Coil Units.

One of the more-than-fifty LG products evaluated included the LG Multi V large-capacity outdoor unit, which utilizes the company’s own Ultimate Inverter Compressor to provide outstanding performance and energy efficiency. Also tested was LG Multi V Water, a water source cooling system offering better thermal efficiency thanks to the implementation of plate-type heat exchanger. LG’s solution also reduces energy consumption by adjusting the volume of water used. The air-cooled Inverter Scroll Chiller also leverages advanced inverter technology to achieve a high level of efficiency. Its compactly designed unit delivers an impressive performance without taking up as much space as other models in its class.

“Earning the AHRI Performance Award for a fifth consecutive year is a testament to the quality, performance and reliability built into every LG HVAC solution,” said Sungjae Kim, LG Philippines’ Managing Director. “LG is committed to develop innovative, lasting solutions that maximize customer value and make life good. Our technology is versatile in that it constantly outperforms global metrics, whether you’re in the tropics like the Philippines, or some place else.”

