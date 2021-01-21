LG Takes Home Cooking to the Next Level with Air Sous Vide Oven

With the likelihood of spending more time at home in the near future, LG changes the game yet again as the South Korean company is set to introduce its new line of Instaview Range ovens that come equipped with Air Sous Vide technology. Set to be introduced early this year at CES, the complete cooking solution also features LG’s Air Fry mode, InstaView oven door and a range of smart functions for a healthy and convenient culinary life at home.





With the company’s innovative Air Sous Vide mode, the stylish range cooks food perfectly every time for meals that look and taste like they’ve been prepared by a professional every time. With precise low temperature and airflow control, vacuum sealed foods are able to lock in maximum flavor and aroma to elevate dishes to succulent new heights. LG Air Sous Vide can consistently maintain any temperature between 100 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit (38 to 96 degrees Celsius) for up to 48 hours without water, which results in more consistent dishes that take up less counter space to prepare.





With LG InstaView technology, tapping twice on the oven’s glass door automatically turns on an interior light to make visually checking the progress inside a cinch. And thanks to EasyClean, users can maintain the cleanliness of the oven and the cooktop with no effort and no chemicals in just 10 minutes using only the power of pure water. The range also features LG’s ProBake Convection technology for quick and thorough cooking without preheating while Air Fry delivers flavorful fried treats using significantly less oil than deep frying.





For even more convenience, the LG range can be controlled and monitored using the ThinQ app connected to Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart speakers. And LG partners SideChef, Innit, Drop, and Tovala offer helpful culinary inspiration through the hundreds of easy-to-follow recipes on their apps. Once the user has selected a recipe, cooking instructions are sent to the oven which then sets the appropriate cooking mode and temperature. With Drop and a smart Thermomix, making pizza at home is a no-brainer with ThinQ controlling the mixer settings and LG InstaView Range preheating automatically so as soon as the dough is rolled and toppings topped, the oven is good to go. And heating frozen meals from brands such as Nestlé and Kraft Heinz is as simple as scanning a barcode with Scan to Cook.





For even more added value, the new range supports Proactive Customer Care, LG’s AI service solution. With just a smartphone and the ThinQ app, users can maintain the optimal performance and efficiency of compatible LG appliances for years to come.





The 2021 LG InstaView Range with Air Sous Vide will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth during CES 2021 starting January 11.





