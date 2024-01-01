We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Blu-ray Home Theater System
All Spec
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
Home Theater
-
Ch
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
1000
-
Power Output - Front
155x2
-
Power Output - Center
155
-
Power Output - Surround
155x2
-
Power Output - Sub-oofer
225
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
iPod direct dock
Yes
-
Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)
Yes
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
-
Audio Input - Coaxial
Yes
-
Audio Input - Optical
Yes
-
HDMI - Out
Yes
-
HDMI - Input
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Radio Antenna - AM
Yes
-
Ethernet - RJ45
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
USB Recording(2x, CD only)
Yes
-
TV Sound EZ Set-up
Yes
-
External HDD Playback
Yes
-
iPod dock - Type
Yes
-
iPod dock
Yes
-
Mic - Jack Type
Yes
-
Mic - Mic Volume
Yes
-
Mic - Echo Volume
Yes
SOUND MODE
-
BassBoost
Yes
-
VSM Plus
Yes
APPLICATION
-
BD profile - Bonus View(BD profile 1.1)
Yes
-
BD profile - Network / BD Live(BD profile 2.0)
Yes
-
Online service - VOD downloading
Yes
-
Online service - VOD streaming
Yes
-
Online service - UGC
Yes
-
Online service - Photo
Yes
-
Online service - Weather
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
Hybrid Disc(BD+DVD)
Yes
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Yes
-
DVD-RAM
Yes
-
DVD-Audio
Yes
-
Video CD/Super VCD
Yes
-
Audio CD
Yes
-
DTS-CD
Yes
-
SACD
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback_Facet
Yes
AV FORMAT
-
Video - MPEG2
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)
Yes
-
Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Yes
-
Video - DivX
Yes
-
Video - DivX HD
Yes
-
Video - MKV
Yes
-
Video Format
Yes
-
Video - MPEG3
Yes
-
Video - MPEG4
Yes
-
Video Features - Video DAC
Yes
-
Audio Features - Audio DAC
Yes
-
1080p Upscaling
Yes
RADIO
-
Band
AM/FM
ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Type
Yes
-
AM Loop Antenna
Yes
-
FM Antenna
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Speaker Cable
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
RCA Code(Audio), Red/White, 2P
Yes
-
RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P
Yes
-
Portable In Cable
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
Yes
