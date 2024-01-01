We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
300W RMS, Bass Blast Front Subwoofer, USB Direct Recording, USB Plus, VSM (10.1ch)
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Home Theater
AUDIO PERFORMANCE
-
Type
DVD Home Theater
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Video Out - Composite
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
Aux In
2.0Vrms 2 RCA
-
Portable In
.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack
-
Power Consumption
50W
PLAYABLE DISC TYPE
-
DVD(NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD(PAL)
Yes
-
DVD-R
Yes
-
DVD+R
Yes
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Yes
RADIO
-
AM/FM Tuner_Facet
Yes
PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM
-
Main
360x58.5x310
-
FrontSpeaker
107x107x102
-
CenterSpeaker
107x107x102
-
RearSpeaker
107x107x102
-
Subwoofer
156x325x320
