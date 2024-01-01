32" LCD Matching

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

AUDIO PERFORMANCE

  • Type

    Home Theater

  • Ch

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    500

  • Power Output - Front

    70x2

  • Power Output - Center

    70

  • Power Output - Surround

    70x2

  • Power Output - Sub-oofer

    150

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic In(φ6.3)

    Yes

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes

  • Video Out - Composite

    Yes

  • Video Out - Component

    Yes

  • Audio Input - Coaxial

    Yes

  • HDMI - Out

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Radio Antenna - AM

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • USB Recording(2x, CD only)

    Yes

  • Mic - Jack Type

    Yes

  • Mic - Mic Volume

    Yes

  • Mic - Echo Volume

    Yes

SOUND MODE

  • BassBoost

    Yes

  • VSM Plus

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC TYPE

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD(PAL)

    Yes

  • DVD-R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Yes

  • DVD+R

    Yes

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Yes

  • DVD-RAM

    Yes

  • DVD-Audio

    Yes

  • Video CD/Super VCD

    Yes

  • Audio CD

    Yes

  • DTS-CD

    Yes

  • SACD

    Yes

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes

AV FORMAT

  • Video - MPEG2

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4 AVC(H.264)

    Yes

  • Video - SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Yes

  • Video - DivX

    Yes

  • Video - DivX HD

    Yes

  • Video Format

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG3

    Yes

  • Video - MPEG4

    Yes

  • Video Features - Video DAC

    Yes

  • Audio Features - Audio DAC

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

RADIO

  • Band

    AM/FM

ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual - Quick Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Type

    Yes

  • AM Loop Antenna

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Speaker Cable

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Audio), Red/White, 2P

    Yes

  • RCA Code(Video), Yellow, 1P

    Yes

  • Portable In Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

PHYSICAL SIZE (W X H X D) MM

  • FrontSpeaker

    185×580×170

  • CenterSpeaker

    350x105x93

  • RearSpeaker

    185x580x170

