Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker

CK99

Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker

(0)

Roof Razing 5000W

Pump up your audio experience with clear and impactful booming beats.
Have a blast at parties of any size with the LG XBOOM CK99's booming sound.

Roof Razing 5000W<br>1

Learn more about the LG XBOOM CK99's powerful sound and other various features.

Alt text

Hear the Beat, Feel it<br>1

Hear the Beat, Feel it

The airflow from the giant woofers is pumped out through the bottom of the drivers allowing you to not only hear the powerful sound but feel it too.

Light Up Your Party

Boost your party with the new Rear Lighting Show. The Multi Color lighting moves according to the beat of your music as the Rear Lighting fills the entire wall with vivid colors.

03_CK99_Light_Up_Your_Party_Desktop_sub_01

Add color to your party with LG Audio Bluetooth App.
You can easily personalize various Lighting Mode from your phone.

Alt text

Let Your Inner DJ Out<br>1

Let Your Inner DJ Out

Become a DJ with Pro DJ features. Turn the jog wheel for scratching and add other various sound effects as well as looping specific part of the track by simply pushing a button.

Crossfader with Tempo Control <br>1

Crossfader with Tempo Control

Crossfader is no longer the preserve of professional DJs.
LG XBOOM CK99's Crossfader makes your mixing perfect. By simply moving a level, it makes a smooth transition between two audio files. You can also control and sync the tempo of 2 tracks.

Accelerate Your Party<br>1

Accelerate Your Party

Build up the energy with the Party Accelerator controller. Simply slide the throttle forward to experience the party build up with booming systems and crazy lightings.

Dual USB with DJ Sharing<br>1

Dual USB with DJ Sharing

Play and mix from two different USB drives. With DJ Sharing feature, you can easily send mixed party tracks to your phone.
Showcase Your Singing Talents with Karaoke Star 1

Showcase Your Singing Talents with Karaoke Star

With the push of a button the vocals can be suppressed from almost any track and source. Change the key of the track to better suit your vocal range. Sing along to your favorite music without having to buy special tracks.

*Microphone not included

Various Voices Bring the Fun<br>1

Various Voices Bring the Fun

Take control of your voice with 18 different Vocal Effects even when you sing, making every party more fun.
TV Sound Sync <br>1

TV Sound Sync

Enjoy your favorite TV drama, sports, movie with powerful sound. No wires necessary to link this product to your compatible LG TV. You can also easily control the volume with TV remote.

The More the Better<br>1

The More the Better

Wireless Party Link allows two LG Party Systems to be connected together to create an immersive sound. Making it even better, any compatible LG Party System can work for you to mix and match your audio.

Multi Jukebox<br>1

Multi Jukebox

Up to three different people can connect their devices to the speaker system via bluetooth and build a playlist on the fly, without ever interrupting the party. Pick any available song, then just add it to the queue.

XBOOM

XBOOM Go

XBOOM

XBOOM Go

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.0 Channel

  • Watts

    5,000watts RMS 

  • Front Speakers L/R

    1,250W x 2

  • Sub-Woofer

    1,250W x 2

CONNECTIONS

  • Auxiliary In

    2 (L/R)

  • Auxilairy Out

    1 (Party Link)

  • Bus Power supply (USB)

    2 (DC 5V= 2.1 A)

  • Portable In

    1 (.5Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)

  • Headphone jack

    1 (Φ3.5/Φ6.3)

  • Mic Jack

    2 (Φ6.3)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

