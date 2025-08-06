Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker

Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker

CK99
  • Front view of Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
  • LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
Front view of Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99
LG Hi Fi System LG XBOOM CK99 5000W Karaoke Party Speaker, CK99

Key Features

  • 5000 Watts
  • Blast Horn
  • Compression Horn
  • Pro DJ
  • Crossfader
  • Rear Light Show
More
Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.0 Channel

  • Watts

    5,000watts RMS 

  • Front Speakers L/R

    1,250W x 2

  • Sub-Woofer

    1,250W x 2

CONNECTIONS

  • Auxiliary In

    2 (L/R)

  • Auxilairy Out

    1 (Party Link)

  • Bus Power supply (USB)

    2 (DC 5V= 2.1 A)

  • Portable In

    1 (.5Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)

  • Headphone jack

    1 (Φ3.5/Φ6.3)

  • Mic Jack

    2 (Φ6.3)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • FM Tuner

    Yes

What people are saying

Our picks for you