LG Soundbar SP7Y
All Spec
MODEL INFORMATION
-
Brand Information
LG Sound Bar
-
Model Name
SP7Y
-
Subwoofer Model Name
SPP5-W
-
System (Main Chip)
MT8502
-
Mainset / Subwoofer Color
Dark Grey/ Dark Grey
SIZE(W X H X D, MM)
-
Main (w/ Foot )
1000 x 63 x 105
-
Matching TV size (20 New)
49"~
-
Subwoofer
180 x 394 x 290
MATERIAL
-
Main - Front / Top / Bottom
Jersey / Jersey / Mold
-
Subwoofer - Front / Body
Jersey / Wood
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
3.2Kg
-
Subwoofer
5.8Kg
-
Gross Weight
13.19Kg
CARTON BOX
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
1071 x 465 x 247
-
Type
Flexo
-
Color
Yellow
CONTAINER Q
-
20ft
240
-
40ft
540
-
40ft (HC)
720
NUMBER OF CHANNELS
-
Number of channels
5.1ch
OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)
-
Total
440W
-
Front
45W*2
-
Center
40W
-
Surround (Side)
45W*2
-
Subwoofer
220W(Wireless)
SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)
-
SPL
83dB
-
System
Closed
-
Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Woofer Unit
52x99mm
-
Impedance
4 ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 inch (Full Range)
-
Impedance
4 ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)
-
SPL
82dB
-
System
Closed
-
Woofer Unit
2 inch (Full Range)
-
Impedance
4 ohm
SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER
-
SPL
85dB
-
System
Bass Reflex
-
Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Impedance
3 ohm
NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT
-
Number of speakers
8EA
CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL
-
Optical
YES(1)
-
HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out (4K Pass-through X)
YES(1) / YES(1)
-
USB
YES
CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth Version
4.0
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC
YES / YES
-
Wireless Rear ready
YES (1:1)
DISPLAY INFORMATION
-
Display Type
LCD (5 char.)
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
- / YES
-
Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"
- / YES
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
YES
-
Standard
YES
-
Music
YES (w/ Meridian)
-
Cinema
YES
-
Clear Voice
YES
-
Sports
YES
-
Game
YES
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
YES
-
DTS Virtual:X
YES
SOUND CONTROL
-
User EQ - RCU / App
YES / YES
-
Night Time On/Off - RCU / Ap
YES / YES
-
Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App
- / YES
-
Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App
- / YES
-
Surround On/Off - RCU / App
YES / YES
-
SFX (Default)
YES
-
Soundbar Mode Control - Sound mode change through TV GUI
YES
-
TV Sound Share - TV AI Sound Pro
YES
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS / Android OS
YES / YES
-
Smart Phone File Playback
YES
-
NSU / FOTA
- / YES
-
Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)
YES / YES
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical
YES / YES
-
Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical
YES / YES
-
Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP
YES / YES
-
A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
- / YES
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
YES
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)
YES
-
Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)
YES
-
Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top
- / YES / YES / YES / -
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host / Charge
YES / -
-
Built-in Music
YES (1)
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)
-
LPCM
YES
-
Dolby Digital
YES
-
DTS Digital Surround
YES
FILE FORMAT
-
FLAC - C4A / USB
- / YES
-
OGG - C4A / USB
- / YES
-
WAV - C4A / USB
- / YES
-
MP3 - C4A / USB
- / YES
-
WMA - C4A / USB
- / YES
POWER_MAIN
-
Adapter
25V, 2A
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
47W
POWER_SUBWOOFER
-
Type (SMPS)
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORY_MANUAL
-
Web Manual (File)
YES (Full)
-
Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)
YES (Simple)
-
Wall Mount Guide
YES
-
Open Source - YES (Full or Simple) / -
YES (Full)
-
Warranty Card
YES
ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL
-
Model Name
RAV21 (21)
-
Battery(Size)
AA x 2
-
Battery Built-in
YES
ACCESSORY_OTHERS
-
Optical Cable
YES
-
Wall Mount Bracket
YES
