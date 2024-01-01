Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar SP7Y

LG Soundbar SP7Y

SP7Y

LG Soundbar SP7Y

front view with sub woofer
MODEL INFORMATION

  • Brand Information

    LG Sound Bar

  • Model Name

    SP7Y

  • Subwoofer Model Name

    SPP5-W

  • System (Main Chip)

    MT8502

  • Mainset / Subwoofer Color

    Dark Grey/ Dark Grey

SIZE(W X H X D, MM)

  • Main (w/ Foot )

    1000 x 63 x 105

  • Matching TV size (20 New)

    49"~

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290

MATERIAL

  • Main - Front / Top / Bottom

    Jersey / Jersey / Mold

  • Subwoofer - Front / Body

    Jersey / Wood

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Main

    3.2Kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8Kg

  • Gross Weight

    13.19Kg

CARTON BOX

  • Size (W x H x D) mm

    1071 x 465 x 247

  • Type

    Flexo

  • Color

    Yellow

CONTAINER Q

  • 20ft

    240

  • 40ft

    540

  • 40ft (HC)

    720

NUMBER OF CHANNELS

  • Number of channels

    5.1ch

OUTPUT POWER(THD 10%)

  • Total

    440W

  • Front

    45W*2

  • Center

    40W

  • Surround (Side)

    45W*2

  • Subwoofer

    220W(Wireless)

SPEAKER UNIT_FRONT(L/R)

  • SPL

    83dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    52x99mm

  • Impedance

    4 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_CENTER

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 inch (Full Range)

  • Impedance

    4 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SURROUND(SIDE)(L/R)

  • SPL

    82dB

  • System

    Closed

  • Woofer Unit

    2 inch (Full Range)

  • Impedance

    4 ohm

SPEAKER UNIT_SUBWOOFER

  • SPL

    85dB

  • System

    Bass Reflex

  • Woofer Unit

    6 inch

  • Impedance

    3 ohm

NO. OF SPEAKER UNIT

  • Number of speakers

    8EA

CONNECTIVITY_GENERAL

  • Optical

    YES(1)

  • HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out (4K Pass-through X)

    YES(1) / YES(1)

  • USB

    YES

CONNECTIVITY_WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.0

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC / AAC

    YES / YES

  • Wireless Rear ready

    YES (1:1)

DISPLAY INFORMATION

  • Display Type

    LCD (5 char.)

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    - / YES

  • Upbit/upsampling - "24bit/192kHz" / "24bit/96kHz"

    - / YES

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    YES

  • Standard

    YES

  • Music

    YES (w/ Meridian)

  • Cinema

    YES

  • Clear Voice

    YES

  • Sports

    YES

  • Game

    YES

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    YES

  • DTS Virtual:X

    YES

SOUND CONTROL

  • User EQ - RCU / App

    YES / YES

  • Night Time On/Off - RCU / Ap

    YES / YES

  • Dynamic Rage On/Off - RCU / App

    - / YES

  • Auto Volume Leveler On/Off - RCU / App

    - / YES

  • Surround On/Off - RCU / App

    YES / YES

  • SFX (Default)

    YES

  • Soundbar Mode Control - Sound mode change through TV GUI

    YES

  • TV Sound Share - TV AI Sound Pro

    YES

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    YES / YES

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    YES

  • NSU / FOTA

    - / YES

  • Control with your TV Remote (Vol+/-, Mute)

    YES / YES

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth(LG TV) / Optical

    YES / YES

  • Auto Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LGTV) / Optical

    YES / YES

  • Auto Power On/Off - RCU / APP

    YES / YES

  • A/V Sunc (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    - / YES

  • HDMI SIMPLINK

    YES

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    YES

  • Woofer Level (-15 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step)

    YES

  • Channel Level (-6 ~ 6dB, 1dB/Step) - Top / Center / Surround / Rear / Rear Top

    - / YES / YES / YES / -

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host / Charge

    YES / -

  • Built-in Music

    YES (1)

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT(BITSTREAM)

  • LPCM

    YES

  • Dolby Digital

    YES

  • DTS Digital Surround

    YES

FILE FORMAT

  • FLAC - C4A / USB

    - / YES

  • OGG - C4A / USB

    - / YES

  • WAV - C4A / USB

    - / YES

  • MP3 - C4A / USB

    - / YES

  • WMA - C4A / USB

    - / YES

POWER_MAIN

  • Adapter

    25V, 2A

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    47W

POWER_SUBWOOFER

  • Type (SMPS)

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W ↓

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Wireless Frequency

    5GHz

ACCESSORY_MANUAL

  • Web Manual (File)

    YES (Full)

  • Built-in Manual (Book) (Simple or Full)

    YES (Simple)

  • Wall Mount Guide

    YES

  • Open Source - YES (Full or Simple) / -

    YES (Full)

  • Warranty Card

    YES

ACCESSORY_REMOTE CONTROL

  • Model Name

    RAV21 (21)

  • Battery(Size)

    AA x 2

  • Battery Built-in

    YES

ACCESSORY_OTHERS

  • Optical Cable

    YES

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    YES

