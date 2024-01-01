We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
900 Watts RMS, LED Speaker Lighting, Multi Juke Box, Auto DJ, TV Sound Sync, Wireless Party Link XBOOM
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Watts
900 watts RMS
-
Front Speaker
450W x 2
CONNECTIONS
-
Auxiliary In
1 Auxiliary In (L/R)
-
Bus Power supply (USB)
2 DC 5V= 2.1 A
-
Portable In
1 Portable In (.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack)
-
Mic Jack
1 Mic Jack (Φ6.3)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
FM Tuner
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power Consumption
155W
DIMENSION(WXHXD)MM
-
Main
350 x 163 x 251
-
Front Speaker
299 x 363 x 230
NET WEIGHT(KG)
-
Main
3.4
-
Front Speaker
5.0 x 2
