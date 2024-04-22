Is Your Air Conditioner Ready for Summer?

Keeping your Indoor Unit Clean

Now, let's give your AC unit a thorough once-over to ensure it's operating at its best. Start by checking for any buildup of dirt, dust, or debris. This can easily accumulate and hinder the airflow, causing your unit to work harder than necessary. Take a moment to clean the filter using a vacuum cleaner or wash it with mild soap and water, and don't forget to replace it every 1-2 months.

Clearing the Way for Your Outdoor Unit

Clear away any leaves, twigs, or other obstructions that may be blocking the airflow around the unit. Lastly, inspect the drain hose for any clogs or leaks, as these can also impede the unit's performance. If you notice any issues, be sure to clear any obstructions and clean the hose thoroughly to prevent further problems.