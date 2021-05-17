Preserving Culture and History Through HVAC

Environments such as museums and archives provide us access to invaluable resources of cultural and historical relevance. While museums and archives require HVAC systems to keep visitors comfortable, they also play an important role in preserving the integrity of often sensitive materials through precise temperature and humidity control. In order to maintain environments that prevent degradation of these culturally significant materials, HVAC systems must simultaneously maintain proper conditions across a wide range of environments at all times. This constant operation and monitoring can consume excessive amounts of energy, which leads to hefty energy bills and has a long-term negative impact on the environment at large.



However, the right HVAC system can mitigate exorbitant energy bills and curb the environmental impact. This is where LG HVAC solutions come into the conversation. Solutions such as the Multi V 5 provide powerful yet energy efficient-operation. Indoor units such as the DUAL Vane Cassette and Round Cassette offer diversified airflow with an aesthetic value suitable for any environment. Comprehensive control and monitoring systems make it possible to maintain precise temperatures and humidity in each individual space from a central location or even remotely. Let’s explore these solutions and how they are helping museums and archives maintain comfortable environments while preserving the cultural and historical treasures they hold.