How Does LG BECON Solve Building Energy Management Challenges?

Imagine a building that know when to save energy, alerts you before a problem happens, and lets you control everything. Building energy management today faces several critical challenges that impact efficiency, cost, and operational reliability:
LG HVAC BECON (Building Energy Control) Total Control Solution addresses these challenges by offering a smart, connected, and efficient platform that integrates HVAC, facility management, and energy optimization across diverse applications.
This article will explore how LG BECON’s comprehensive suite of solutions-BMS (Building Management System), TMS (Total Maintenance Service), and ACS (Air-conditioner Control System)-delivers tailored control for various applications.
Understanding LG BECON’s Total Control Solution
LG HVAC BECON a holistic platform designed to simplify building operations:
1. ACS (Air-conditioner Control System):
Improves operational convenience and energy efficiency with integrated management functions optimized for small and medium-sized HVAC systems of LG Electronics.
2. BMS (Building Management System):
Optimized solution that maximizes operational efficiency by integrating various facilities in large buildings.
3. TMS (Total Maintenance Service):
Cloud-based total maintenance service platform. It provides dispatch service through real-time monitoring and provides facility and energy management services.
Together, these solutions form LG BECON, adapt to various building type, delivering tailored control and savings.
※ Available solutions and services may be tailored for each country and region based on local market conditions. For more detailed information, please contact your local LG Electronics representative.
What Sets LG BECON Apart?
LG BECON (Building Energy Control) is an integrated control system that provides solutions optimized for all environments, from small sites to large buildings. This solution is based on three core components: BECON HVAC, BECON building, and BECON cloud. Each solution can be proposed alone or together, optimized to suit the site scale and characteristics.
Here’s what makes LG BECON stand out:
1. Seamless Integration
Modern buildings contain a complex web of systems-from HVAC and lights to power-often from different manufacturers, which can easily lead to management inefficiencies. LG BECON supports various open protocols like BACnet and Modbus , enabling seamless integration with not only LG products but also third-party devices.
2. Intelligent Energy Management
For any building manager, controlling energy consumption is a critical priority. It represents one of the largest operational costs, with air conditioning systems alone often accounting for 35%1) of the total bill. With LG BECON building solution provides an intuitive interface that displays high-energy usages spaces in color, helping identify and manage energy status at a glance.
3. Proactive Maintenance & Reliability
Traditional service is reactive: you wait for a breakdown, leading to multiple repair visits and costly downtime. LG’s cloud-based solution is proactive. It spots warning signs before they become major failures, allowing for preventative action that minimizes disruptions. If an issue does arise, engineers can remotely diagnose it using system data and arrive with the right parts, allowing for a much faster resolution.
4. Flexible and Scalable by Design
LG BECON has a flexible structure where BECON HVAC, BECON building, and BECON cloud can be applied alone or in combination to fit the scale and characteristics of each site. A small site can start with BECON HVAC and expand to include BECON building or BECON cloud as needed , allowing for the creation of a customized control system optimized for any building type.
To see how these advanced solutions translate into real-world results, the following chapter provides a detailed guide with practical applications for each industry vertical.
Tailored Q&A Solutions for Every Vertical
• Office – Building Manger
Q: How can I manage HVAC energy costs for different tenants, handle areas like server rooms and use smart functions?
A: Yes, LG BECON solutions offer comprehensive control:
• Tenant Billing: Use the LG Power Distributor (PDI) to accurately distribute electricity charge to each tenant, with reports easily exported from a central controller.
• Remote Management & Upgrade: Conveniently control devices from anywhere using the BECON cloud app. New software can also be upgraded remotely without a technician’s visit.
• Permission Control: With LG BECON cloud, you can assign specific HVAC control permissions to different administrators by zone, accessible via PC or smartphone.
• Education – School Facility Manger
Q: In our school, we need to prevent students from changing AC settings, manage energy use according to our academic calendar, and monitor classroom air quality. Is there an integrated solution for this?
A: Yes, LG’s solutions are ideal for educational facilities:
• Central Control Lock: To prevent arbitrary operation by students, administrators can restrict control using a central lock function.
• Academic Schedule Management: The entire year’s academic schedule can be set in advance on the central controller for automated, efficient operation.
• Energy Waste Alerts: The system analyzes usage patterns to detect energy waste, such as when the AC is left on in an empty classroom or set to an excessive temperature. Administrators can receive mobile alerts for more effective energy management.
• Hotel – Hotel Manager
Q: How can our hotel reduce energy waste in unoccupied rooms while also enhancing guest safety?
A: Yes, our solutions optimize both energy use and hotel operations.
• Guest Room Automation: Interlock the air conditioner with the room key-card to automatically switch to an energy-saving standby mode when a guest leaves, and resume for comfort upon their return.
• Guest Safety: To enhance guest safety, a refrigerant leakage detection solution is available. If a leak is detected the system can automatically stop the indoor unit and sound an alarm to alert staff immediately.
• Energy Saving Report: Without needing extra equipment, our cloud-based service can analyze usage patterns and provide reports demonstrating energy savings.
Conclusion: Scalable Solutions for Any Buildings
Every building is unique. That's why LG's Total Control Solution goes beyond a standard BECON building. By integrating our specialized BECON HVAC, a comprehensive BECON building, and a proactive cloud-based BECON cloud, we deliver a solution perfectly tailored to your needs. Each system can be implemented alone or together, creating a cost-effective and optimized solution for any site scale.
* Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.