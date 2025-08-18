How Does LG BECON Solve Building Energy Management Challenges?

• Office – Building Manger

Q: How can I manage HVAC energy costs for different tenants, handle areas like server rooms and use smart functions?

A: Yes, LG BECON solutions offer comprehensive control:

• Tenant Billing: Use the LG Power Distributor (PDI) to accurately distribute electricity charge to each tenant, with reports easily exported from a central controller.

• Remote Management & Upgrade: Conveniently control devices from anywhere using the BECON cloud app. New software can also be upgraded remotely without a technician’s visit.

• Permission Control: With LG BECON cloud, you can assign specific HVAC control permissions to different administrators by zone, accessible via PC or smartphone.

• Education – School Facility Manger

Q: In our school, we need to prevent students from changing AC settings, manage energy use according to our academic calendar, and monitor classroom air quality. Is there an integrated solution for this?

A: Yes, LG’s solutions are ideal for educational facilities:

• Central Control Lock: To prevent arbitrary operation by students, administrators can restrict control using a central lock function.

• Academic Schedule Management: The entire year’s academic schedule can be set in advance on the central controller for automated, efficient operation.

• Energy Waste Alerts: The system analyzes usage patterns to detect energy waste, such as when the AC is left on in an empty classroom or set to an excessive temperature. Administrators can receive mobile alerts for more effective energy management.

• Hotel – Hotel Manager

Q: How can our hotel reduce energy waste in unoccupied rooms while also enhancing guest safety?

A: Yes, our solutions optimize both energy use and hotel operations.

• Guest Room Automation: Interlock the air conditioner with the room key-card to automatically switch to an energy-saving standby mode when a guest leaves, and resume for comfort upon their return.

• Guest Safety: To enhance guest safety, a refrigerant leakage detection solution is available. If a leak is detected the system can automatically stop the indoor unit and sound an alarm to alert staff immediately.

• Energy Saving Report: Without needing extra equipment, our cloud-based service can analyze usage patterns and provide reports demonstrating energy savings.