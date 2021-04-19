Ensuring Safer Schools with LG HVAC Solutions

With indoor air quality becoming an increasing important issue, LG has focused their energy on maintaining healthier environments. Through these efforts, LG has developed the LG Air Purification Kit with 5-step filtration that eliminates 99.9% of PM1.0 particles from the air3. This air purification solution can be implemented with LG indoor units such as the DUAL Vane Cassette to add through air purification to efficient climate control. Since air purification systems are ineffective if filters are not maintained properly, the LG Air Purification Kit was specifically designed for easy accessibility and maintenance.





As schools are slowly opening up around the world, administrators must be able to create safe and healthy environments that can assure and ensure students have a nurturing and secure learning environment. Providing thorough and dependable air ventilation and purification should be at the top of the list for schools as they open their doors.

