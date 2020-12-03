We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Each of us had hopes and aspiration at the beginning of 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic stifled many of our goals and left us uncertain about the future. As 2020 comes to a close, we are looking forward to getting together to navigate the coming year and achieving our goals.
LG would like to show our support for our partners and customers through new and innovative solutions like the DUAL Vane Cassette. We wish you Happy Holidays and a Happy New Years from all of us at LG.
