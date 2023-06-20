Improved chiller maintenance experience with LG's TMS

The building itself is a sprawling 1.75 hectares, with a gross floor area of 33.4 hectares. Tasked with cooling the whole area is 9 units of centrifugal water cooler chiller at 1,000 TR each from LG. SM chose LG because the South Korean brand was the only supplier who could pass the efficiency of .519 kilowatt per ton. The centrifugal chiller achieves high efficiency through a two-stage Compressor. With an optimized two-stage compression cycle, energy efficiency has been improved and operation costs have been reduced as opposed to the previous one-stage centrifugal chiller. It also has a variable diffuser that provides wider operation range at a low-load condition, and prevents stall from discharge gas for stable operation. Stable operation also helps keep costs at bay with an excellent partial load system that maximizes energy even when the loads are very light.

Another major factor that contributes to LG’s commercial cooling success is its TMS or Total Management System. LG Total Management Service allows LG to monitor HVAC devices in real-time no matter where the devices are located. This solution utilizes LG’s cloud solution to access data on system operations and performance. By monitoring systems 24 hours a day, engineers can perform predictive maintenance, which makes maintenance and repairs more time-efficient and reduces overall system down time. Solutions to system failures can then be prepared in advance and rapidly implemented to mitigate the need for multiple on-site visits by engineers. In addition, systems can be monitored and controlled remotely to maximize efficiency and save energy. Facility managers and service partners are also privy to system operation and performance data through detailed reports covering multiple sites. Facility managers or end users also gain access to their system through their PC or mobile device.

For large buildings and sprawling commercial complexes, HVAC is an important aspect that needs to be prioritized. These advanced cooling systems not only provide efficient and reliable temperature control but also play a pivotal role in reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainability. With their ability to handle large cooling loads and adapt to varying demands, centrifugal chillers have revolutionized the way commercial buildings are cooled, offering enhanced comfort and cost-effectiveness. LG offers state-of-the-art commercial cooling technology together with an environmentally-sound approach, setting new standards for sustainability and efficiency.

LG air conditioning provides optimized solutions for every sector and climate with a wide range of cutting-edge systems that bring exceptional heating, ventilation and air conditioning performance to buildings worldwide.

