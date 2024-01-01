About Cookies on This Site

Commerical end user

We provide fast, reliable, and optimal HVAC solutions for you to pursue sustainability. Stay ahead in reliable operation with LG HVAC solutions.

Build confidence and efficiency with LG HVAC solutions

A man and a woman are seated at a desk, collaboratively working while viewing a laptop screen. The background showcases a stylized, abstract design, reflecting a modern, tech-savvy environment.

Solutions Product line up Service & Maintenance Resources
Solutions
Contact us

Check out our solutions

A modern residential interior features smart home technology controlled by a tablet, with a clean, bright design that emphasizes comfort and innovation.
Residence
Contemporary open-plan workspace with sleek, minimalistic furniture, suggesting a professional and efficient environment.
Office
A spacious, well-lit hotel room with a comfortable bed and modern furnishings creates an inviting ambiance that aims to provide a restful experience for guests.
Hotel
Stylishly designed retail space with warm lighting and an inviting atmosphere highlighting a chic, customer-friendly environment.
Retail
Captures a large, airy shopping mall with expansive walkways and modern architecture. The design focuses on providing a luxurious and spacious shopping experience.
Shopping mall
Clean and bright, well-organized hospital room with multiple beds displayed horizontally and medical equipment.
Hospital

Explore our products

LG HVAC VRF Multi V, featuring a large, vertical air conditioning unit, is displayed.
VRF: MULTI V
LG HVAC Multi Split units, consisting of multiple indoor units connected to a single outdoor unit, are displayed.
MULTI split
LG HVAC Single Split units, with one indoor unit connected to one outdoor unit, are displayed.
Single split
LG HVAC Single Packaged unit, featuring a rectangular, gray design, is displayed.
Single packaged
LG HVAC Chiller unit, featuring a robust, mechanical design with visible piping and components, is displayed.
Chiller
LG HVAC Ventilation Solution, featuring a sleek, rectangular form with two prominent circular ducts, is displayed.
Ventilation soultion
LG HVAC Control Solution units, composed of control panels and interfaces, are displayed.
Control solutions

Service & Maintenance

LG is proactive in meeting customer service needs and ensuring the efficient operation of your LG HVAC system by offering a wide range of services and service packages.

Learn more

A technician wearing a headset is seated in front of multiple computer screens displaying HVAC system data for service and maintenance, with a backdrop of digital graphics and cloud icons.

Download resources

You can find a variety of information here, such as product catalogues, manuals, and more.

Download

Contact us

Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.

Contact us

HVAC blog - on air

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

Read more
The LG HVAC homeowner is represented by an icon showing a house with a heart inside, symbolizing comfort and care.

For homeowners

 

LG brings comfort to your home

LG HVAC installer is represented by an icon shaped like a person wearing a hard hat.

For installers

 

Easy installation with LG HVAC solutions

Red circles and triangles are drawn on a paper resembling a blueprint, illustrating an LG HVAC project.

For consultants

 

Bringing the optimal design for your HVAC projects