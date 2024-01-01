About Cookies on This Site

Consultant

We have the right technologies to make your HVAC designs more efficient and successful. Various studies show that LG HVAC Solutions can help you get ahead on your projects.

Bringing the optimal design for your HVAC projects

We have the right technologies to make your HVAC designs more efficient and successful. Various studies show that LG HVAC Solutions can help you get ahead on your projects.

A man dressed in a white shirt and a hard hat is observed studying a blueprint, with gray buildings visible in the background.

Case study
Case studies

We have many installation cases to prove the value of our technology. Check out success stories from customers who have used LG HVAC Solutions.

LG HVAC solutions are arranged vertically within the confines of barbed wire, while lush green trees and grass flourish on the right side outside the perimeter.

Explore our products

LG HVAC VRF Multi V, featuring a large, vertical air conditioning unit, is displayed.
VRF: MULTI V
LG HVAC Multi Split units, consisting of multiple indoor units connected to a single outdoor unit, are displayed.
MULTI split
LG HVAC Single Split units, with one indoor unit connected to one outdoor unit, are displayed.
Single split
LG HVAC Single Packaged unit, featuring a rectangular, gray design, is displayed.
Single packaged
LG HVAC Chiller unit, featuring a robust, mechanical design with visible piping and components, is displayed.
Chiller
LG HVAC Ventilation Solution, featuring a sleek, rectangular form with two prominent circular ducts, is displayed.
Ventilation soultion
LG HVAC Control Solution units, composed of control panels and interfaces, are displayed.
Control solutions

HVAC blog - on air

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

Numerous buildings stand against the backdrop of a flowing river, with the sunset casting a darkening atmosphere.

Engineering support

We provide resources and support to help your business stay ahead.

Technical data

We offers a broad range of resources to our partners to get extensive product data, proposals, and certificate reports on our products and solutions by downloading documentation.

Tools & Software

We provide engineering tools and software such as analysis, calculations, simulations, and modeling resources, to help engineers and consultants stay ahead of the competition as well-equipped specialists.

Video guide

Check out our product installation and troubleshooting guides. The simple instructions video can assist you with any questions or issues you may have on your projects.

Download resources

You can find a variety of information here, such as product catalogues, manuals, and more.

