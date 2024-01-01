ARNU09GSJN4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Wall Mounted, Indoor Unit, 9kBtu/h
Auto Cleaning
Wall Mounted has a self-cleaning function that dries the heat exchanger. The comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the formation of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger.
Jet Cool
Just one click activates the LG Wall Mounted’s ‘Jet Mode’, its optimized high-speed airflow rapidly reducing the outflowing air temperature to 18°C for 30 minutes.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~
COOLING/HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (W)
2 800 / 3 200
-
Rated (Btu/h)
9 600 / 10 900
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
818 × 316 × 189
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
892 × 381 × 249
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
8.4
-
Shipping (kg)
11.3
DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)
-
O.D / I.D (mm)
16
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
6.35
-
Gas (mm(inch))
12.7
PRODUCT
-
Type
Wall Mounted
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.