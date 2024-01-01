About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling Cassette, 4 Way Mini, Indoor Unit, 12kBtu/h

ARNU12GTRB4

'LG Ceiling Cassette ARNU12GTRB4 consists of a gray top and a white bottom. At the bottom, there are fans in each of the four directions, so air can flow.

4 Way Air Flow

New dual vane 4-way cassette allows comfortable and convenient air flow. It operates 6 airflow modes including power mode, smart mode and refresh mode.

5-Step Air Purification (Optional)

A powerful air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. It is easy to manage air purification system with one-touch air purification filter.

Clean Air

Safe Plus Insulation is an antimicrobial treatment that creates resistance to bacterial growth, and provides cleaner and fresher airflow for the customer.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    220-240 , 1 , 50/60

COOLING/HEATING CAPACITY

  • Rated (W)

    3 600 / 4 000

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    12 300 / 13 600

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    570 X 214 X 570

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    13.7

  • Shipping (kg)

    16.0

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    6.35

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    12.7

PRODUCT

  • Type

    Ceiling Cassette

