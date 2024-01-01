About Cookies on This Site

ARNU24GTYA4

LG Round Cassette, Indoor Unit, ARNU24GTYA4 has many holes in the center of the perfectly round circle, and the edges are black and banded around.

Compact Design

The air conditioner's circular shape efficiently utilizes the surrounding area, while its reduced height enhances the open area of the interior space.

Minimal Exposure Design

Pipes are brought together in one place to minimize exposure. Hanger covers hide installations to add a clean look.

Perfect Round Air Flow

Large-area coverage with no blind spots is guaranteed with increased airflow and detailed wind direction, making it possible for a cool breeze to spread evenly and effectively.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    198 ~ 264

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)

    198 ~ 242

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    7.1

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    24200

  • Sensible Heat (kW)

    5.00

  • Sensible Heat (Btu/h)

    17061

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    44 / 36 / 29

RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (A)

    0.47 / 0.40 / 0.32

INDOOR FAN

  • Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)

    - / 22.0 / 21.0 / 19.0

  • Type

    3D Turbo Fan

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Output (W)

    157

  • Output (No.)

    1

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Rows x Columns x FPI

    3 x 12 x 21

  • No.

    1

  • Face Area (m²)

    0.5

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    1050 x 330 x 1050

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1137 x 395 x 1132

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    30.0

  • Shipping (kg)

    37.9

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    White

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 9003

AIR FILTER

  • Type

    Long life

TEMPERATURE CONTROL

  • Temperature Control

    Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating

SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL  

  • Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material

    Foamed polystrene

PROTECTION DIVICE

  • Fuse

    Fuse

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A/R32

  • Additional Charging amount (kg(each))

    0.49 / 0.41

  • Control Type

    EEV

DRAIN PIPE(USING DRAIN PUMP)

  • O.D / I.D (mm(inch))

    32(1-1/4) / 25(1)

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Flare

  • Gas

    Flare

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 39 / 37 / 34

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    - / 48 / 46 / 43

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Power Level)

    ISO 3741

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0~1.5 x 2

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    2.50

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    1.97

PRODUCT

  • Type

    Round Cassette

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.