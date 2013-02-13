ARNU48GM3Z4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fresh Air Intake, Indoor Unit, 48kBtu/h
Fresh Outdoor Air Supply
LG Fresh Air Intake Unit is alternative solution for ventilation that supplies fresh air from the outdoors. It allows the indoor space to have consistent positive air pressure blocking cold air.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1
50/60 Hz 220-240 V~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
198-264
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
14.10
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
48100
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
13.5
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
46100
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (W)
75 / 47 / 47
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (A)
0.45 / 0.43 / 0.41
INDOOR FAN
-
Type
Sirocco Fan
-
Air Flow Rate(Cooling,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
-/20/13.2/13.2
-
Air Flow Rate(Heating,(SH)/H/M/L) (m³/min)
-/20/13.2/13.2
-
External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)
59
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
Direct
-
Output (W)
400
-
Output (No.)
1
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
1,250 × 360 × 700
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1450 x 428 x 773
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
42.6
-
Shipping (kg)
48.3
TEMPERATURE CONTROL
-
Temperature Control
Microprocessor, Thermostat for cooling and heating
SOUND ABSORBING THERMAL INSULATION MATERIAL
-
Sound Absorbing / Thermal Insulation Material
Foamed polystrene
PROTECTION DIVICE
-
Fuse
Fuse
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Additional Charging amount (kg(each))
0.61
-
Control Type
EEV
DRAIN PIPE(NATURAL DRAINAGE)
-
O.D / I.D (mm(inch))
- / 25(1)
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/38/36/36
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/38/36/36
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 × 2C
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
3.1
-
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
2.5
PRODUCT
-
Type
Fresh Air Intake
-
