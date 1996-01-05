ARNU96GB8Z4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fresh Air Intake, Indoor Unit, 96kBtu/h
Fresh Outdoor Air Supply
LG Fresh Air Intake Unit is alternative solution for ventilation that supplies fresh air from the outdoors. It allows the indoor space to have consistent positive air pressure blocking cold air.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1
50/60Hz, 220~240V, 1~
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
28.00
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
95900
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Nominal (kW)
26.7
-
Nominal (Btu/h)
91360
POWER INPUT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (W)
360/230/230
RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)
-
H/M/L (A)
2.05/1.96/1.88
INDOOR FAN
-
Type
Sirocco Fan
-
External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)
69~245
-
External Static Pressure(Min ~ Max) (Pa)
69~245
INDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
Direct
-
Output (W)
375
-
Output (No.)
1
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
1 562 x 460 x 688
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
73
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ9.52 (3/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ22.2 (7/8)
PRODUCT
-
Type
Fresh Air Intake
SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/58/56/56
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/58/56/56
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
2.15
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/47/45/45
-
Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))
-/47/45/45
-
