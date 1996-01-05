About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Fresh Air Intake, Indoor Unit, 96kBtu/h

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

Fresh Air Intake, Indoor Unit, 96kBtu/h

ARNU96GB8Z4

Fresh Air Intake, Indoor Unit, 96kBtu/h

(0)
LG Concealed Duct ARNU96GB8Z4 is a gray rectangular parallelepiped with some air inlets on the right side and an small air outlet vent on the front.

Fresh Outdoor Air Supply

LG Fresh Air Intake Unit is alternative solution for ventilation that supplies fresh air from the outdoors. It allows the indoor space to have consistent positive air pressure blocking cold air.

Economic Operation

Natural outdoor air is utilized as seasons change for cost efficiency. In spring, it provides outdoor air supply with warm air. In autumn, it provides outdoor air supply with cool air.

Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1

    50/60Hz, 220~240V, 1~

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    28.00

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    95900

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Nominal (kW)

    26.7

  • Nominal (Btu/h)

    91360

POWER INPUT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (W)

    360/230/230

RUNNING CURRENT(INDOOR)

  • H/M/L (A)

    2.05/1.96/1.88

INDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Sirocco Fan

  • External Static Pressure(Factory Set) (Pa)

    69~245

  • External Static Pressure(Min ~ Max) (Pa)

    69~245

INDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    Direct

  • Output (W)

    375

  • Output (No.)

    1

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    1 562 x 460 x 688

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    73

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ22.2 (7/8)

PRODUCT

  • Type

    Fresh Air Intake

SOUND POWER LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/58/56/56

  • Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/58/56/56

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Indoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    2.15

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (INDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/47/45/45

  • Heating((SH)/H/M/L) (dB(A))

    -/47/45/45

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.