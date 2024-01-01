About Cookies on This Site

Wall Mounted Unit

Stay cool and comfortable with an LG's wall mounted air conditioning unit. Offering the ultimate convenience, our mounted units are easy to install and can quickly be removed when not in use.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_01

Wall Mounted Unit

Providing optimized comfort for any type of applications

Features Line Up
Features
Wall_Mounted_Unit_02

Quick & Easy Installation

Wall Mounted Unit is designed for an easy and efficient installation, making possible to install several units in a short period of time.

Plasmaster lonizer+

The powerful Plasmaster Ionizer+ protects you from odors and harmful substances in the air to sterilize not only the air passing through the air conditioner, but also surrounding surfaces for a safer, cleaner environment. It reduces harmful microscopic particles by infusing the air passing through the air conditioner with over 3 millions ions.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_04

Aesthetic Design

The stylish wall mount indoor unit well-matches the interior design. The ARTCOOL series have outstanding designs and have been awarded the International Forum design award, the reddot design award and the G Mark.

Wall_Mounted_Unit_05

Wall Mounted Unit Line Up

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

