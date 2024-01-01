About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MULTI V 5 PRO, Heatpump, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

MULTI V 5 PRO, Heatpump, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A

ARUN200LLS5

MULTI V 5 PRO, Heatpump, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A

(0)
LG MULTI V 5 ARUN200LLS5 outdoor unit, 20HP, square-shaped ducts on the front and right side of the unit.

High Reliability

MULTI V 5 PRO is equipped with the 5th generation inverter compressor. It reduces vibration and bearing loads, and increases bearing performance in oil-free operation.

Dual Sensing Control

Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature. Also, it controls temperature and amount of air according to the surrounding environment for economical and comfortable operation.

Corrosion Resistance

LG’s exclusive “Black Fin” heat exchanger brings durability and long-lasting performance. This coating offers strong protection from various corrosive external substances.

Print

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)

    50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    342 - 456

  • Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)

    60 Hz 380 V 3N~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)

    342 - 418

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    56

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    191 100

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    56

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    191 100

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

  • Rated (kW)

    14.10

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

  • Rated (kW)

    14.50

EFFICIENCY

  • EER(Rated) (W/W)

    3.97

  • COP(Rated) (W/W)

    3.86

POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)

  • Rated

    0.93 / 0.93

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Propeller fan

  • Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)

    320 x 2

  • Discharge direction(Side / Top)

    Top

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    DC INVERTER

  • Output (W x No.)

    900 × 2

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Hermetically Sealed Scroll

  • Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

    87.6

  • Number of Revolution (rev./min)

    3600

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    7,500 x 1

  • Starting Method

    Inverter

  • Oil Type

    FW68D(PVE)

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Type

    Fin & Tube

  • No.

    1

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    1240 x 1690 x 760

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1280 x 1825 x 796

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    230

  • Shipping (kg)

    247

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Morning Gray / Dawn Gray

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 7038 / RAL 7037

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • High Pressure Prevention

    High pressure sensor / High pressure switch

  • Frost Prevention

    O

  • Discharge Tempreature Control

    O

  • Compressor/Fan Protection

    Over-heat protection / Fan driver overload protector

  • Inverter Protection

    Over-heat protection / Over-current protection

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    7.5

  • GWP(Global Warming Potential)

    2087.5

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    15.656

  • Control Type

    Electronic Expansion Valve

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ28.58 (1-1/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Brazing

  • Gas

    Brazing

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    63 / 66

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    86 / 89

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Power Level)

    ISO 9614

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    35.5

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    40

  • Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)

    39.0

  • Comp_Maximum Starting Current (MSC) (A)

    7.5

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)

    20.5

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)

    21.2

  • Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    2.5

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

  • Max. (Conditional) (EA)

    32(50)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.