ARUV241LLS5

MULTI V 5 PRO, Cooling Only, Outdoor Unit, 24HP, R410A
High Reliability
MULTI V 5 PRO is equipped with the 5th generation inverter compressor. It reduces vibration and bearing loads, and increases bearing performance in oil-free operation.
Dual Sensing Control
Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature. Also, it controls temperature and amount of air according to the surrounding environment for economical and comfortable operation.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)
50/60 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
342 - 456
-
Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)
60 Hz 380 V 3N~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)
342 - 418
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
67.2
-
Rated (Btu/h)
229300
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
-
Rated (kW)
18.20
EFFICIENCY
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
3.69
POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)
-
Rated
0.93 / -
OUTDOOR FAN
-
Type
Propeller fan
-
Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)
320 x 1
-
Discharge direction(Side / Top)
Top
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
DC INVERTER
-
Output (W x No.)
900 × 2
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
62.1 x 2
-
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
3600 x 2
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
5,300 × 2
-
Starting Method
Inverter
-
Oil Type
FW68L(PVE)
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Type
Fin & Tube
-
No.
1
-
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
1240 x 1690 x 760
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1280 x 1825 x 796
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
256.5
-
Shipping (kg)
268.5
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Morning Gray / Dawn Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 7038 / RAL 7037
PROTECTION DEVICE
-
High Pressure Prevention
High pressure sensor / High pressure switch
-
Discharge Tempreature Control
O
-
Compressor/Fan Protection
Over-heat protection / Fan driver overload protector
-
Inverter Protection
Over-heat protection / Over-current protection
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
11
-
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
2087.5
-
t-CO₂ eq.
22.963
-
Control Type
Electronic Expansion Valve
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ34.9 (1-3/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Liquid
Brazing
-
Gas
Brazing
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
65 / -
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
88 / -
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Power Level)
ISO 9614
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0~1.5 X 2C
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
45.5
-
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
50
-
Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)
50
-
Comp_Maximum Starting Current (MSC) (A)
11.8
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)
27.2
-
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
2.5
CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
39(61)
-
