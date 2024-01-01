About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V i, Heatpump, Outdoor Unit, 12HP, R410A

LG MULTI V i ARUN120LTE6 outdoor unit, 12HP. 1x1 square-shaped ducts on the right sides of the front as well as on each side of the unit.

High Energy Efficiency 

Acclaimed in Asia for its competitiveness, MULTI V 5  surpasses its predecessor in energy efficiency, resulting in cost-effective operations.

AI Smart Care 

Power saving mode is automatically turned on when there is no one in the space. MULTI V i is equipped with machinelearning algorithms that enable self-learning.

Interlocking Operation System

LG ERV DX interlocks seamlessly with MULTI V i, providing a solution for humidifying and ventilating the indoor space while communicating with the ODU and other IDUs. The LG ERV DX system provides a convenient way to control indoor conditions through a wired remote controller connected to MULTI V indoor units.

All Spec

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)

    380~415, 3, 50

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    342 ~ 456

  • Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)

    380, 3, 60

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)

    342 ~ 418

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    33.6

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    114,600

HEATING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    37.8

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    129,000

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

  • Rated (kW)

    7.37

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

  • Rated (kW)

    7.60

EFFICIENCY

  • EER(Rated) (W/W)

    4.56

  • COP(Rated) (W/W)

    4.97

POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)

  • Rated

    0.93 / 0.93

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Propeller fan

  • Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)

    220 × 1

  • Max. External Static Pressure (Pa)

    80

  • Discharge direction(Side / Top)

    TOP

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    DC INVERTER

  • Output (W x No.)

    1,200 × 1

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Hermetically Sealed Scroll

  • Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

    62.1

  • Number of Revolution (rev./min)

    3,600

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    5,300 × 1

  • Starting Method

    Inverter

  • Oil Type

    FW68L(PVE)

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Type

    Fin & Tube

  • No.

    1

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    930 x 1745 x 760

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    965 x 1919 x 802

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    201

  • Shipping (kg)

    211

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Morning Gray / Dawn Gray

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 7038 / RAL 7037

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • High Pressure Prevention

    High pressure sensor / High pressure switch

  • Frost Prevention

    O (Logical)

  • Discharge Tempreature Control

    O (Logical)

  • Compressor/Fan Protection

    Over-heat protection / Fan driver overload protector

  • Inverter Protection

    Over-heat protection / Over-current protection

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    9.0

  • GWP(Global Warming Potential)

    2087.5

  • t-CO₂ eq.

    18.788

  • Control Type

    Electronic Expansion Valve

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    12.7(1/2)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    28.58(1-1/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Brazing

  • Gas

    Brazing

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    59 / 60

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    79 / 80

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Power Level)

    ISO 9614

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    2C × 1.0 ~ 1.5

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    25.5

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    32

  • Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)

    28.0

  • Comp_Maximum Starting Current (MSC) (A)

    5.9

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)

    9.8

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)

    10.4

  • Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    2.5

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

  • Max. (Conditional) (EA)

    20(30)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.